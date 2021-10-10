Nathalia Dill leaves Globo at the end of 2021 after 15 years at the company

Nathalia Dill confirmed today in an Instagram publication that her contract with Globo ends at the end of 2021. The news had been announced yesterday by columnist Carla Bittencourt, from Metrópoles.

Thus, like many actors, Nathalia Dill will no longer have a long contract with the broadcaster and will start doing a contract for works. “The long contract format that I had with TV Globo will end at the end of 2021. From then on, we will start a partnership under another dynamic, for a certain work”, explained the actress.

“It was almost 15 years of intense work and I feel honored to have helped to tell so many stories and bring so many incredible characters to life,” wrote Nathalia, who debuted on the network in the 15th season of “Malhação” in 2007. Her last work on broadcaster was in the soap opera “A Dona do Pedaço”, in 2019.

The actress also participated in the soap operas “Paraíso” (2009), “Escrito nas Estrelas” (2010), “Cordel Encantado” (2011), “Avenida Brasil” (2012), “Joia Rara” (2013), “Alto Astral” (2014), “Êta Mundo Bom!” (2016), “Rock Story” (2016) and “Pride and Passion” (2018), as well as series and soap operas from eleven.

“Reflecting a lot about the direction of my career, which started in theater and expanded to television and film, I concluded that now is the ideal time to explore new paths, experiences and projects”, said Nathalia Dill about the future.

The actress joins names such as Lázaro Ramos, Ingrid Guimarães, Reynaldo Gianecchini, Vera Fischer, Antônio Fagundes, Débora Nascimento and others who also did not renew their contracts with Globo.

