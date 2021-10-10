Nenê loses a penalty at the end, and Vasco is defeated by Sampaio Corrêa in the B Series of the Brasileirão

At Castelão, Vasco was defeated by Sampaio Corrêa by 1-0 and lost the opportunity to play in the G4 of Serie B. Even with one less, the team from Maranhão opened the scoring with Allan Godói and won again after seven rounds. In the end, Nenê wasted a penalty, with a great save by Luiz Daniel. Cruz-Maltino is in 8th place with 43 points, while Bolivia Querida occupies 10th place with 40.

Vasco’s next appointment in Série B will be in front of the leader Coritiba, Saturday, the 16th, at 4:30 pm, in São Januário. Sampaio Corrêa, in turn, returns to the field on Tuesday, again at Castelão, at 7pm, against Vitória. Both matches will be valid for the 30th round of the competition.

BLAST START

Vasco started the match with a marking in the opponent’s field, trying to force the error in the ball outings. On the left, Nene tried the low cross in the area, but Luiz Daniel fit the ball. Then Riquelme made a nice move from the inside and found Gabriel Pec in the area. The forward hit crossed and the ball passed close to the goal of the team from Maranhão.

PENALTY VOID

In the first big move by the hosts, Ciel received a beautiful pass from the right and shared it with goalkeeper Vanderlei. Referee Caio Max signaled the maximum penalty with a lot of complaints from Vasco players. However, after consulting the VAR, the judge decided to cancel the penalty and continue the game.

BOLIVIA ALTO

The only opportunities for Sampaio Corrêa in the first half were in high plays. In the first of them, Pimentinha crossed in the area and Allan headed over, but the ball still managed to deflect Ricardo Graça. In the corner kick, the forward headed again, but Vanderlei defended.

VASCO TO THE LEFT AND POLEMICAL EXPULSION

Hill Giant explored the left side throughout the first half. Nene took a low corner kick and the ball passed Cano. In the remainder, Castan submitted and was blocked. In a good move by Marquinhos Gabriel, Pec received it up front and shared it with full-back Luís Gustavo. The referee expelled the player amid many complaints from the athletes of the team from Maranhão.

GOAL DISCONTINUED

At the beginning of the final stage, the Cruz de Malta team shook the net, but there was an offside in the bid. Gabriel Pec found Nene in the area and shirt 77 scored. However, the shirt 11 was ahead at the origin of the bid. Even with one more on the field, the visitors left room and Sampaio arrived with danger with Ciel, who beat placed.

HEAD GOAL

Fernando Diniz, then, took out Ricardo Graça and decided to dare by putting Daniel Amorim, another center forward. But it was the team from Maranhão who arrived in danger. Nilson Júnior received it on the left side and faced Vanderlei, but kicked over the goalkeeper. In a corner kick, Allan Godói appeared alone and headed into the back of the net.



INCREDIBLE

By taking the goal, Vasco had to launch themselves on the attack at once and had a great opportunity. Nenê crossed in the area and the ball fell to Daniel Amorim, who tried a volley, but Luíz Daniel made a great save and saved Sampaio Corrêa. At 40, after a corner kick, Leandro Castan had the chance to submit in the small area, but unbalanced.

LUIZ DANIEL SAVES THE SAMPAIO

In the end, Morato crossed for Cano, who dominated and kicked hard, but the goalkeeper of Sampaio Corrêa once again stood out and closed the goal. In a good move by Vasco, Riquelme suffered the penalty. Nenê went to charge and the archer defended to seal the victory of the team from Maranhão.

DATASHEET

SAMPAIO CORRÊA 1X0 VASCO

Date/Time: 10/9/2021, at 9 pm

Local: Castelão, in São Luís (MA)

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN)

VAR: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)

Yellow Cards: Luiz Daniel, Márcio Araújo, Alyson and Ciel (SAM) / Figueiredo and Daniel Amorim (VAS)

Red Cards: Luís Gustavo (SAM)

Goals: Allan Godói (19’/2T)



SAMPAIO CORRÊA (Technician: Felipe Surian)

Luiz Daniel, Luís Gustavo, Alan Godói, Nilson Júnior and Alysson; Baraka, Eloir, Márcio Araújo (Ferreira – halftime); Nadson (Jean Silva 23’/2T), Pimentinha (Jarro Pedroso 45’/2T) and Ciel (Diego Cardoso 41’/2T)



VASCO (Technician: Fernando Diniz)

Vanderlei, Zeca (Figueiredo 40’/2T), Ricardo Graça (Daniel Amorim 14’/2T), Leandro Castan and Riquelme; Bruno Gomes, Nene, Marquinhos Gabriel; Gabriel Pec (João Pedro 27’/2T), Morato and Cano.