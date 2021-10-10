Netflix decides to make a small change to Korean series Round 6

According to Entertainment Weekly magazine confirmed, Netflix decided to change the phone number of one of the mysterious cards of its new hit series, the Korean Round 6 (Squid Game). It’s been said that one of the phone numbers that appear on the show is a real number.

Netflix decided to edit the number. Who saw, saw. Now the number that appears on the card is a fictitious one.

In the series, a phone number appears on the card that is given to characters, who need to call that number if they want to compete in the game. The real owner of the line was surprised to start receiving thousands of calls with ‘pranks’ and text messages.

See+: Trivia from the successful new Korean series, Round 6

“After Round 6 debuted, I’ve been getting so many calls and texts, 24 hours a day, to the point where I can’t get on with my life,” he lamented.

“This is a number I’ve used for over 20 years, so I’m pretty uncomfortable. There are over 4,000 numbers that I need to delete from my phone and it’s gotten to the point where people call not caring whether it’s night or day, out of pure curiosity. My phone’s battery doesn’t hold and it just shuts down,” the owner of the line told Koreaboo.

Another person whose number is one digit less also received calls. The Korea Times said the person commented, “The stress of prank calls is driving me crazy.”

See+: Round 6 actress is Korea’s new ‘Juliette’

Both have already been ‘compensated’, but one of them regretted that the production did not investigate before publishing in the hit series.

INDEMNITY

Kim said “Round 6” production company Siren Pictures recognized the mistake of showing the number on the scene, offering him compensation of one million won (approximately 4565,44 thousand reais).

“There’s nothing we can do about the [número do telefone], and it seems the only way is to change the number because it was an unintentional accident,” they said.

However, the businessman explained that it is not easy to change the number shown, as it is a commercial cell phone number used for 20 years, in which he maintains contact with old customers, continuing without a definitive solution.