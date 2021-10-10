New Google Maps feature wants to reduce users’ carbon footprint

If you’re a regular Google Maps user, you can use the app to make less-carbon choices in the future. Google announced on Wednesday that it is adding options to show drivers less carbon-intensive routes in the Maps app, along with a host of other user-friendly tools — such as showing the carbon footprint of flights.

The new feature is now available in the United States and will become an option in Europe next year. The service is powered by Artificial Intelligence and data from the Department of Google’s National Renewable Energy Energy Laboratory. The tech giant said it estimates the feature could save more than 1 million tonnes of carbon emissions a year, or the equivalent of taking 200,000 cars off the road. Google has not provided any information on how they arrived at this calculation or how many Google users would have to consistently use the feature to achieve these savings.

The fastest journey in a car is not always the most carbon-efficient. Things like traffic and driving can also affect emissions. Studies have also shown that most cars have a “sweet spot” for speed when it comes to efficiency. Driving at less than 56 km/h and above 105 km/h tends to result in more emissions. Google said its data will also take into account things like road types, inclines and congestion to help with the calculations.

“This benefits the planet and also helps drivers save money, as more fuel-efficient routes also lead to higher fuel costs,” said Russell Dicker, director of transportation products at Google Maps, on Wall Street Journal in April, when the company announced the initiative.

The announcement comes along with what Google claims is a better interface for bike users, as well as more information about shared bikes in different cities. This is part of a set of sustainability initiatives that Google says it is implementing this week, including initiatives aimed at helping people find low-carbon flights, see sustainability commitments and eco-friendly hotels, for example.

Technically, this feature was supposed to be active last Wednesday (6), but we at Gizmodo US weren’t able to use it. The company’s so-called “green routes” are indicated by a green leaf and a language about how much more fuel-efficient a route is. I tried connecting several different routes (from my apartment to various points in New York, from my parents’ house to points in my hometown, from my college in Maine to day trips around the state), and I didn’t see anything different about the app on my phone. The same goes for the web version.

The editor-in-chief of Earther, the Gizmodo US website, Brian Kahn, tried — but also failed to find an “ecologically correct” route. There is a chance that the routes we randomly choose are simply the most efficient and the fastest. But Brian also tested the route shown in the image in the Google blog post and got no results. That is. maybe the update hasn’t reached us yet. We’ve contacted Google for help testing the feature and will update this post if we get a chance to try it out.

Even without being able to test the new Google Maps feature, I still have many doubts about the usefulness of this service. It seems that the option for carbon emitting routes can only appear if they are of comparable speed to the fastest route, which suggests that Maps may not show a slower route that would be less intense in emissions if it passes some kind of speed cut . Google also emphasized that this feature is completely optional and easy to turn off in settings. So it’s very easy to ignore if you want to.

All of Google’s ads today — hotels, flights, Maps redesigns, options for using Google Nest — may be helpful, but it’s still in the “individuals can fix this whole weather thing” line. the case. Google has praised its intention to decarbonize its data centers by 2030, but it’s worth remembering that the company has a lot to clarify beyond its own carbon footprint, from how YouTube helped promote climate denial to the fact that the Google works with oil and gas companies to provide services that help extract more oil and gas. My ability to find a slightly more carbon-efficient route home isn’t able to make up for all that.