New High School: Understand What Must Change From 2022 | education

The new secondary education, provided for in a law approved in 2017, begins to be implemented in 2022 throughout the country, in public and private schools.

The changes will start in the 1st year of this teaching stage.

The main change is that students will have to complete the so-called training itineraries, which may start to be offered in 2022, but will only be mandatory from 2023 onwards.

In addition, high school students they will have to devote more hours to school education: the current 4 hours are reduced to at least 5, and this will start to take effect in 2022.

See more changes and understand them all below

Subjects become areas of knowledge

The curriculum of public and private secondary schools will no longer have the format used until then in which the subjects were individual, thanks to the Common National Curriculum Base (BNCC). Now, the contents will be divided into areas of knowledge in a similar way to what happens in the National High School Exam (Enem). They will be:

languages ​​and their technologies;

mathematics and its technologies;

natural sciences and their technologies;

applied human and social sciences;

These divisions will cover Portuguese Language, Art, Physical Education, English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Philosophy, Geography, History and Sociology. That is, no subject will be excluded from the current curriculum., they will only be worked in a different way from what was done before.

However, from current disciplines, only Portuguese Language and Mathematics will be mandatory in the three years of high school.

The aim of the new curriculum organization is to integrate the subjects, strengthening the relationships between them and improving their understanding and application in real life.

This schedule must not exceed the limit of 1,800 hours over the three years of high school.

Formative itineraries are the biggest novelty in the new high school. They will be optional, chosen according to the student’s wishes and the institution’s offer, and will be composed to deepen the knowledge of the following areas:

languages ​​and their technologies;

mathematics and its technologies;

natural sciences and their technologies;

applied human and social sciences;

technical and professional training.

In practice, it will work like this: the student will have in his grid the four areas of knowledge divided by year or semester, depending on the school, and may choose an extra subject to deepen in one of the areas or in technical and professional training.

For example, the school can offer a communication itinerary, in the field of languages ​​and their technologies, and another on the environment and society in natural sciences, and the student will have the freedom to choose which itinerary to follow.

The purpose of this implementation is to make the student leave high school with a specific training or knowledge that will help them to enter the labor market without needing a higher education diploma.

This part of the curriculum will occupy 1,200 hours of high school, divided into the three years of the school phase. The student will be able to start the chosen itinerary in the 1st year if it is available at their school. But the institution has until 2023 to make the itineraries available.

It is noteworthy that public and private networks will have autonomy to define how many and which training itineraries will offer. One network might decide to offer only two itineraries, while another might offer 15, for example.

It is also important to know that it is not guaranteed that the student will have a guaranteed place in the itinerary of their choice, especially in vocational training, as the number of places will be limited in each offer made available. Therefore, the student will be free to apply for a place at another educational institution that offers an itinerary that most interests him.

The young person can change their itinerary over the three years if they wish and if the school offers another option with places available.

At the end of high school, he will receive the certificate of completion and certificate of the chosen technical course.

Another novelty in the high school model that should be implemented in 2022 is the so-called “life project”. This cross-cutting component will be offered in schools to help young people understand their aspirations, in an orientation style.

The goal is to help the student understand what he wants for his future, while understanding how the school can help him to achieve this goal.

It is not specified whether this guidance should be done by a specialized professional, such as a psychologist, or whether a teacher or professional from the teaching unit will be held responsible for the function.

By 2024, the new high school will go from 800 to 1,000 hours per year, reaching 3,000 hours at the end of three years. To reach the total number of hours, each school year must have 200 days, with an average of five hours a day.

The areas of knowledge will occupy 60% of the time in high school, not exceeding the limit of 1,800 total hours at the end of the three years. The training itineraries should occupy the remaining 40%, totaling 1,200 hours.

The law does not determine, however, whether the hours will be fulfilled in person or at a distance, but the legislation already allows 30% of night high school and 20% of day school to be taught remotely.