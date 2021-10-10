New iPhone SE should bring A15, 5G chip and same design

The 3rd generation iPhone SE should hit the market with Apple’s new A15 Bionic processor and support for 5G connections. Information is from the Japanese blog Macotakara, specializing in news about big tech from Cupertino.

However, the device should not bring external changes, keeping the 4.7 inch LCD screen and the Home Touch ID button. According to the page, the production of the cell phone will start in December of this year and is expected to be launched in the 2nd quarter of 2022.

Next iPhone SE should look the same as the 2020 edition.Source: Apple/Disclosure

In March of this year, Ming-Chi Kuo, a trusted Apple analyst, made a similar prediction about the iPhone SE 2022. The expert also suggested possible hardware improvements and support for 5G, but no design changes.

Previously, rumors suggested that the line would undergo a major overhaul. For example, the new device could gain a 5.5-inch display and the Touch ID button would be moved to the side of the device.

However, these rumors lost space for discussions about changes to the iPhone 14 mini. Apple is expected to downsize the mini version, currently with a 5.4-inch screen, in favor of a new “standard” 6-inch alternative.

Following the release schedule

If the information of the Macotakara are correct, Apple must maintain the iPhone SE release schedule. The 1st generation of the device hit the market in March 2016, while the 2nd generation debuted in April 2020.

Remember that iPhone SE is a smartphone option with more affordable prices than the main line of the brand. In general, the devices are more compact and feature simpler specifications.