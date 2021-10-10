New priests do not see an image of the Church shaken due to pedophilia

When answering about how society in general sees the Catholic Church today, among the various alternatives presented, only 1.5% of new priests in Brazil said they see the image of the Catholic Church tarnished by pedophilia scandals. The index among the oldest priests, ordained in the 1970s and 1980s, was not very different: 2.1%.

When pointing out reasons that would discourage a young man to become a priest, the younger priests cited, in greater numbers (7.6%), the “pedophilia scandal on the part of certain priests”. Only 2.1% of priests in the 1970s and 1980s cited this problem as one of the reasons.

These data are in the survey “The new face of the clergy – Profile of new priests in Brazil”, which has just been released in a book by Editora Vozes.

The study is coordinated by Father Agenor Brighenti, professor of theology at PUC-PR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná). “It is noteworthy that the image of a Church tarnished by the pedophilia scandal has such a low index in the survey”, says Brighenti.

A report led by France’s vice president of the Council of State, Jean-Marc Sauvé, revealed this week that some 216,000 children in the country have been abused within the Catholic Church over the past seven decades.

Pope Francis called himself “ashamed”.

Pope Francis says he is ashamed for the thousands of victims of pedophile priests in France Image: Filippo Monteforte/AFP

Distant from Liberation Theology

The study found that the priests of the 1970s and 1980s are more aligned with Liberation Theology – a current of the Catholic Church that defends the “preferential option for the poor”, and those of today more identified with conservative Catholic groups, such as the Charismatic Renewal.

It also shows how the new priests moved away from the course of the Second Vatican Council – the debates and conferences held between 1962 and 1965, with the aim of modernizing Catholicism – and from the so-called “liberating tradition” of the Church in Latin America.

The new priests’ distancing from social issues is evident in the survey in their responses to the question, for example, about what is getting worse in the world today.

Asked to indicate three alternatives in order of importance, they pointed out the increase in individualism and the fragmentation of the social fabric (28.4%), the crisis of meaning in life and the existential emptiness (20.9%) and the distance from religion and of Christian values ​​on the part of the people (19.4%).

When pointing out what is getting worse today, the priests identified with the line of “evangelization and liberation” cited, in third place, the living conditions of the poor, migrants and slum dwellers (16.8%). Only 1.5% of new priests indicated this alternative as one of the most worrisome.

Asked about the biggest problems of the Brazilian people, the new priests expressed concern about isolation, loneliness, selfishness and individuality (27.9%); consumerism and loss of family and cultural values ​​(22.1%); and the disintegration of the family with separations and free unions (16.2%).

The main novelty today in the way of exercising the ministry, in the view of the new priests (32.8%), is the use of the means of communication for their events and activities. Only 10.3% of the priests considered “progressive”, from the “evangelization/liberation” line, have the same opinion. Regarding what is improving the world today, the new priests point, first, to access to education, housing, health and work (28.8%), and secondly to concern with ecology (19.7%) ; and, in third, the population’s access to the internet (16.7%).

On the progress of the formation of future priests – among all the samples collected, involving priests, seminarians, nuns, young people and lay people -, the evaluation is considered good “with good formators and good courses in Philosophy and Theology” (20.4% ).

Of this total, 12.3% considered today’s priests authoritarian and that they tend to consider themselves more important than lay people; and 11.5% considered that the new priests seem to be formed only to make the traditional parish work. Among younger priests, 14.9% admitted to being authoritarian, and 22.4% of priests identified with the ideals of the 70s/80s corroborated this statement.

Regarding the proper clothing to fulfill their mission, both the new priests (28.4%) and the priests of the 70s/80s (43.8%) indicated, in first place, civil clothes “with good taste and simplicity. For new priests, the clergyman, or clerical collar – a white collar that wraps around the neck and is usually closed at the back, forming a square at the front – emerged as the third option (11.9%) and, in fourth, the cassock (10.4%).

End of the priest “24 hours”

The new priests also consider a practice of religious in the 1970s and 1980s of not taking time for themselves, for leisure and personal care (32.3%), to be outdated. They discard the “24-hour priest” model. They assess that, like other professionals, the priest has his work schedule and his time off, which he will have as he sees fit, for himself and for personal care.

“Not taking time for oneself, for leisure and personal care fit very well with the way the priests of the 70s and 80s exercised the ministry. There was the urgency of the cause, for which every sacrifice, even personal, was worth it.” says theologian Antônio José de Almeida, doctor by the Gregorian University of Rome and former professor at PUC-PR.

“The demobilization of a militant life and the new cultural climate justify a new relationship with time, with the limitation of the body and with themselves, which translates into a new relationship with society, the Church and the mission itself, no longer totalitarian, but partial, fragmented and, in some way, professional”, says Almeida.

Seeing the new priests pay attention to the media and the internet and, at the same time, demonstrate an attachment to archaic customs, theologian Manoel Godoy sees a curious marriage of the past with current technological advances. Godoy, a professor at the Jesuit Faculty of Belo Horizonte and at the Pastoral Biblical Theological Center of the Latin American Episcopal Council (Celam), uses the expression “archaic-fashion” to mention the case of young priests who carry out celebrations with numerous vestments and make their own homily with a tablet in his hands.

“From the old, they want security and the technological, comfort. They are the so-called high-tech priests. For these young priests, Pope Francis has no attraction, since he, since the beginning of the pontificate, criticized the line of ostentation” , says the theologian.

The survey of the new profile of the clergy reveals, according to Godoy, that the new priests have very characteristic features of a time. “These are times of crisis in institutions and identities. In order to face these crises, there is a certain escape into the past, where the identity frontiers were clearer”, he says