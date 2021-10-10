Neymar says the 2022 World Cup could be his last

Neymar revealed that the 2022 World Cup, which will be played in Qatar, could be the last of his career. The Brazilian ace, revealed by Santos, said in an interview with Dazn who doesn’t know if he’ll have more conditions “with his head, to stand up to more football” and that he’ll do everything to “realize the dream” next year.

“I think it’s my last World Cup. I see it as my last, because I don’t know if I’ll be better able to withstand more football in my head. So I’ll do everything to get there really well, do everything to win with my country. To fulfill my dream, the biggest since I was little, and I hope I can achieve it,” said the Paris Saint-Germain player.

Currently 29 years old, Neymar will be 34 in the 2026 World Cup. The athlete has already competed in two editions of the competition with the Brazilian team, in 2014, the year he got injured in the quarterfinals, and in 2018, when Brazil was eliminated by Belgium at the same stage of the tournament.

Neymar and the other players of the Brazilian team will face Colombia this Sunday, 10, at 6 pm (GMT), in the Qualifiers, in Barranquilla. Brazil is the leader, with 27 points, in nine games.

The shirt 10 of Brazil served a suspension for accumulation of yellow cards last Thursday, in the victory by 3-1 over Venezuela in the 11th round, and has his return confirmed against Colombia.