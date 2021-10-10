Nine clubs go to STJD against Sport for alleged irregular roster

Nine clubs from Brasileirão made a notice of infraction against Sport in the STJD. The group alleges irregular use of defender Pedro Henrique, loaned by Internacional, and asks that Rubro-Negro lose 17 points.

América-MG, Atlético-GO, Bahia, Ceará, Chapecoense, Cuiabá, Grêmio, Juventude and Santos are united in the election against Pernambuco. The notice of infraction was sent last night (8) to the STJD and was forwarded today (9) to the Attorney of Sports Justice, which will analyze the case.

Pedro Henrique played five games for Inter. In two others, he received a yellow card while on the bench, which also configures participation in the match, according to article 43 of the Specific Regulation of the Brazilian Serie A Championship.

With seven appearances, the defender could not defend another team in the championship. But, on loan, he entered the field for Sport in matches against São Paulo, Chapecoense, Athletico Paranaense and Fortaleza, in addition to being on the bench against Atlético-MG.

The cubes ask for the Sport to be punished for the irregular use of the athlete based on article 214 of the CBJD, which talks about “including in the team, or including in the summary or equivalent document, an athlete in an irregular situation to participate in a match, competition or equivalent” .

In this case, the clubs defend the removal of 15 points — the maximum score possible to be obtained in five matches — and the loss of the two points conquered by the Lion in the games in question, totaling 17 points subtracted.

According to a statement on the official website of the STJD, the clubs that request the punishment of Sport “state that they are in direct dispute for better positions in the Serie A table and are interested in the rules being fully complied with, in addition to stressing that the squad of any athlete without playing condition causes imbalance and brings legal uncertainty to all participants, producing artificial results obtained in disagreement with the rules and regulations”.

The matter will be dealt with over the next week, after evaluation by the Attorney.