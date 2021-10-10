Nobel Peace Winner Says Facebook Fails to Fight False News | Technology

For her, the algorithms of the social network “prioritize the dissemination of lies mixed with anger and hatred of facts”.

“If you don’t have facts, you can’t have truths, you can’t have confidence. If you don’t have any of that, you don’t have democracy,” said the founder and executive director of Rappler, the investigative journalism media in the Philippines.

Wanted to comment on Ressa’s comments, a Facebook spokesman said the tech giant continues to invest to reduce the visibility of harmful content and that it believes “in press freedom”.

Nobel Peace Prize 2021 goes to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov

According to the Norwegian Nobel Prize committee, “Ressa uses freedom of expression to expose the abuse of power, the use of violence and the growing authoritarianism in his home country.”

“Rappler paid attention to the murderous campaign of the Duterte regime [o presidente da Filipinas]. The death toll is so high that it looks like a war against the country’s population,” said the organization’s spokeswoman.

Ressa’s statement comes days after former Facebook employee Frances Haugen told the US Congress that the social networking undermines democracy and is a threat to children.

Learn more about who Frances Haugen is

Frances collected thousands of internal Facebook documents before leaving the company in May, and leaked information to the American newspaper “Wall Street Journal”.

Hired by Facebook in 2019 in hopes of helping the company fix some problems, she says she has become increasingly concerned about the decisions the company has been making.