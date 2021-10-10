‘Not being able to talk about Brazil to Brazil is very sad’, says Bruno Gagliasso – 10/09/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Actor Bruno Gagliasso, 39, says that there are several ways to carry out censorship in Brazil today. One of them, he says, is the one that the film “Marighella”, of which he is part of the cast, faced in order to be shown in the country. After a series of delays due to technicalities involving Ancine (National Film Agency) in recent months, supposedly because of the strong political content of the plot, and also because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the film will premiere on November 4th. in Brazil.

“It’s a new way of doing censorship. They found a bureaucratic way for the film not to go to theaters”, says the actor. The feature premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in February 2019. In the same year, at least two appeal requests for the commercialization of the film were denied by Ancine. “You know what it’s like to premiere in Berlin and have the film applauded for more than ten minutes, then in New York, in Portugal… And in Brazil, nothing? It’s very frustrating, it’s sad,” he continues. “It’s a film that portrays the Brazilian reality, which talks about the country. And not being able to talk about Brazil to Brazil is very sad.”

Directed by Wagner Moura and filmed in 2017, the work is inspired by the biography “Marighella — The Guerrilla who Ignited the World”, by journalist Mário Magalhães, and tells the story of communist guerrilla Carlos Marighella, killed by the military dictatorship.

In it, Gagliasso plays delegate Lúcio, inspired by agents of repression — and, according to him, especially the delegate of the DOPS (Department of Political and Social Order) Sérgio Fleury. “My character is the scum of Brazil. It is not a privilege of fiction, it is a reality. Today, he would certainly be in Brasília, would have some important, powerful position. Mainly in this government.”

For the preparation of “intense, strong and demanding” roles, the actor says he needs to stay away from his family. He has been married to presenter Giovanna Ewbank, 35, since 2010, with whom he has three children: Chissomo, 8, Blessings, 6, and Zyan, 1.

That was the case with “Marighella” and the Spanish crime series “Santo” from Netflix. For this work, Gagliasso moved to Europe for almost seven months this year: for two of them, he was alone. Then the family joined him. “It was going to be really hard to be away from them all this time. But I also needed not to be 100% of the time with them, because it’s a very dense character. I filmed in Madrid and went to meet them in Portugal on the weekend”, he says. All have Portuguese citizenship.

Starting this month, the series will be recorded in Salvador — it should premiere in 2022. Without giving too many details, the actor says that he is a Brazilian federal policeman who is investigating a drug trafficker. He also took advantage of the European season to participate in the miniseries “Operación Marea Negra”, which should be shown on Amazon Prime in 2022. In it, he will reverse roles: he will be a drug dealer.

After 18 years at TV Globo, Gagliasso left the station in November 2019 to partner with streaming platforms. Your contracts, now, are for work. Gagliasso was one of the first actors to make this move. Since then, names such as Marcos Pigossi, Lázaro Ramos and Ingrid Guimarães have followed the same path. “It was an artistic freedom movement. I don’t have exclusivity with anyone. My commitment is to a character or story that I choose to tell.”

The actor spoke with the column by video call direct from the ranch he is building in Paraíba do Sul, in Rio de Janeiro. He says he is licensed by Ibama and helps rehabilitate animals that are seized by trafficking and kept in captivity. He gets excited when he tells that his “new life mission” is to plant trees — and that his goal is to reach 100,000 of them. In one year, there were more than 6,000 on his property. “I want my children to be able to pass this on to my grandchildren and great-grandchildren and for them to remember me as a tree planter.”

He puffs up his chest to tell of the joy he feels in being a father—and says he asks his wife every day to raise the family. “If you want to call her, give her a hand, I’ll love it”, he continues, between laughs. The youngest was born in July 2020. “It wasn’t programmed, we weren’t expecting it, the first moment was a scare. But everything changes all the time, each child was new. These are good and scary changes.”

“Educating is an act of love. Especially in a world as vulnerable as the one we are living in, so delicate. It’s hard work, but it’s a pleasure. And the best way to educate is to give them instruments so that they can defend themselves”, he continues. “And that’s what I do: I give information, tell stories, present the world so that they are free to choose the path they want to follow and the causes they want to defend.”

The two oldest children were adopted in Malawi in 2016 and 2019, respectively. The couple has already filed for court against racist offenses against their daughter. “My children are black. Zyan has black brothers. There’s no way not to get involved. And not just for that. I’m human. It’s a cause I’m obviously attached to and will always be. My daughter is a minor. Whatever I can do to protect her, I will. When she’s older and goes researching, she’ll see that her parents did what was right to do.”

He says that artists are being “extremely attacked” in the Jair Bolsonaro government and that he fears for the sector. “Especially with a guy like Mario Frias ahead [da Secretaria da Cultura]. If you make art and you’re not afraid of what’s happening with this mismanagement, sorry, but you have to be somewhere else.” It also criticizes colleagues in the profession who do not take a stand. For him, there is no such thing as “being on the fence”. “You can’t say ‘oh, I don’t talk about politics.’ Are you crazy, man? Not taking a stand is choosing a side. And it’s the side of omission.”

He says that he went “crazy” when he learned of the federal government’s decision to block the Capão Jazz Festival, preventing it from being held with funds raised by the Rouanet Law. “If that wasn’t censorship, what was it?” He also says that he tried to articulate a movement to raise funds for the event. “Then, my friends said that Paulo Coelho solved the problem [o escritor doou R$ 145 mil para cobrir os gastos]. Great! If I can do something, however small, I will do it.”

The actor does not spare criticism of President Bolsonaro. “I can’t even call it government. It’s misrule. I’m in favor of anything that takes this psychopath out of power. He doesn’t have the capacity to be where he is, he committed crimes and must answer for them.” The actor says he doesn’t believe the country is straight. “We have a shitty president, but we have a Pabllo Vittar. What is it to be straight? Is it the current government? The current government is criminal. We are living in a more serious and deeper time than that. We are experiencing a pre-coup, you can’t see who doesn’t want to.”

And continues: “There is a lot of badness, but also a lot of goodness. There are a lot of small people, but a lot of big people. I believe that good always wins. And art and history are relentless to tell everything that we are living”.

He is fighting with his brother, also actor Thiago Gagliasso. At the end of 2018, Thiago posted on the networks exchanging messages with Giovanna in which political disagreements were exposed — his brother vocalized his support for the then candidate Bolsonaro. “There are people who prefer to spread hate. I prefer to spread love. Anyone who searches will see that it wasn’t about politics. Our relationship is clear, I don’t need to keep talking, nurturing it”, he continues. “Do you think that after I gave you these answers, there could be some kind of relationship [com ele]? So that’s it”, he says.

At 39, he says he is eager to become “a forty man”. “I’ve always been very hyperactive, a lot of movement. And today I know that this movement can be calmer, calmer. I think maturity and responsibilities bring that,” he says. “My stop is to make art, it’s nature and being with my family”, he continues. “I love my gray beard, my hair. But if I go bald, I’m going to put on my hair, got it?”, he says, letting out another laugh.