Omega shares become even more attractive after changes in business combination

THE XP Investments it’s the BTG Pactual see favorable conditions for the Omega (OMG3), after changes in the company’s proposed business combination.

Last Thursday (07), Omega’s board of directors approved a new — and better, according to brokers — exchange ratio between Omega Geração and Omega Energia shares.

In this new scenario, each Omega Geração share will entitle its holder to 2.0536 shares of Omega Energia. In addition, the shareholders of Omega Geração will own 80% of the combined company.

Reflecting the changes announced to the market, the company’s shares opened the day (08) with a slight increase.

For BTG, the updates bring a significant improvement over the initial proposal. XP defends the same position and adds: “the change addressed two points seen with discomfort by the market: reduction of R$ 744 million in the value attributed to Omega Desenvolvimento, thus ensuring an even greater attribution of value to Omega Geração, and implementation of measures of non-compete and lock-up to the controlling shareholders of both companies.”

XP also recalls that the approval of the transaction will be an exclusive decision of the minority shareholders and, assuming the previous valuation of Omega Desenvolvimento, the implicit valuation of OMGE3 is R$ 55.14/share (vs. R$40/share in the scenario above), a 70% upside to the current trading price.

With this, the brokers reiterate the purchase recommendation for Omega, with a target price of R$44 for BTG and R$50 (which does not yet incorporate the transaction) for XP.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.