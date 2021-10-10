Pair? Ex-BBB Juliette and João Gomes reveal news and the web goes crazy, learn more

Top Stories

Juliette and João Gomes have been standing out with their talents, thus, northeasterners do not stop bringing news to their internet users. And, on Saturday morning (09), the news spread that the two were planning to record a song together.

According to columns, Juliette would record music together with João Gomes and the web went wild with the news. Northeasterners are gaining more space and attention from followers every day, and this supposed duo is already blown away.

Soon after, internet users commented on what they thought of this supposed duo: “If it’s true, I liked it1″, wrote follower. “Dough I saw the lavi”, wrote another follower. Many followers want the two to sing together.

Get to know a little more about Juliette and João Gomes

Juliette is northeastern and owner of a surprising beauty and friendliness, its history before fame is well known. Since she was little, she brings a smile with her, but she has already gone through many emotions such as the loss of one of her brothers.

She is currently trained in law, but does not practice. Juliette was selected, in 2021, to participate in the BBB, and of course she didn’t think twice about accepting and participating in the most watched house in Brazil.

In a very fast way, Juliette won over the audience, won first place in the competition and the number of followers on his Instagram account also changed suddenly, with 32.6m on his social network.

The same way as Juliette have a story to tell, João Gomes also spoke of yours. He was just a dreamy boy who used music to express himself, but one of his inspirations ended up making him one of the greatest singers in Brazil.

João Gomes he is also northeastern and stood out because his voice is a little different from other singers. Currently, he uses his talent to sing vaquejada, enchanting not only the northeast, but the whole of Brazil.