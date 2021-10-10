Palmeiras hears “team without shame” on the fans’ return to Allianz – 10/09/2021

Soon after the final whistle, Palmeiras fans let out the cry of ‘team without shame’ for Palmeiras, who lost 4-2 to Bragantino tonight (9). With the ball rolling, the screams from the stands were encouraging, but the setback at home frustrated the 8,884 players, in Allianz Parque’s first match after the start of the pandemic. Midfielder Raphael Veiga, who scored the home team’s second goal, spoke about the protest.

“I think the fans have complete freedom to support and criticize, as long as it’s with respect. We’re not at our best, we haven’t done what we’ve already shown. They know that, but only by working and dedicating that we’re going to get out of this situation. We have a very important game in a few days and we cannot let external factors influence us on the field. We play from the inside out,” he told the Premiere on the way out.

Then, the midfielder reinforced that the whole team needs to improve. “It’s a matter of the moment, we’ve already played good games and we’re charged for it. It’s not intentional, for us to enter the field doing it. On the contrary, everyone, when they enter, wants to play well. Whoever is giving 100%, has I have to give 120. As I said, we have important games and that’s the only way we’ll get out of this situation,” he explained.

When analyzing the defensive errors of Verdão, the player reinforced that the attack also needs to be more effective in the chances it creates. “It’s hard to talk about lack of attention, they’re punctual moves. Everyone comes in to do their best, no one comes in wanting to fail. Really, there are things you can’t commit, that are leading to goals. We also have to be more decisive. up ahead, when you arrive,” he pondered.

The result kept Verdão in third place in the tournament, with 39 points. The team returns to the field this (12), at 9:30 pm. The opponent in the 26th round will be Bahia, at Arena Fonte Nova.