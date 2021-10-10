Paulo Gustavo’s mother refuses invitation to CPI

Déa Lúcia, mother of Paulo Gustavo, refused to participate in the closing ceremony of the CPI of covid-19, which would be held on October 19th. In an interview with the column by Patrícia Kogut, of the newspaper O Globo, the actor’s mother, who died as a result of the disease in May, also criticized the use of her son’s name to “do politics”.

I will not participate at all. This CPI became a political CPI, headed by Renan Calheiros and Omar Aziz. Do you think it’s serious and that it’s going to lead to something? They are already in an election year. I won’t do that. I’ll give my speeches at the right time, on my hammocks, and as I did on Criança Esperança and on Ana Maria’s (Braga) program. I’m not going to mess with politics.

Déa Lúcia said that she had been invited this week to participate in the event. Yesterday, the CPI rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-Alagoas), announced the cancellation of an event in honor of covid-19 victims, to which Paulo Gustavo’s mother had been invited. Among the names would also be Glória Menezes, widow of actor Tarcisio Meira,

We’ve already had a thousand things to impeach this guy. Does the Centrão have the courage? Am I going to get into this cat’s nest? Never meddled, I won’t meddle now. I’ll get in at the right time, according to the candidate I have. If a third way appears. It looks like it’s painting, but nothing has been confirmed.

She even criticized the senator and said she does not support him.

If I show up, I’ll go to social media. But clap your hands for Renan Calheiros? Only if I was really crazy. Only if Paulo Gustavo were to resuscitate and say: “Mom, I’m going to hit your face”.

During the interview, the actor’s mother also stated that she was invited to be a candidate for senator, but did not reveal which party. However, she also said she was not interested in political office and expressed disbelief with the CPI results.

how do they use his name [Paulo Gustavo]. It’s impressive. If you need me for a serious campaign, for children and seniors, I will. You can call me. For politics, no. I thought it would be a serious CPI, but it wasn’t. It won’t come to anything, it will end up in pizza.

This week, the actor’s family and Multishow suggested that the actor’s birthday, October 30, be recognized as “humor day”. Bill 4963/2021, which creates the tribute, was published on Wednesday (6), in the Official Gazette of the Legislative Assembly. The proposal was accepted by deputy André Ceciliano (PT) and will be voted on over the next few days.