Thamirys Andrade – 10/09/2021 12:50 | updated on 10/09/2021 1:03 PM
Déa Lúcia Amaral said this Friday (8) that she had rejected the invitation to participate in the closing ceremony of the CPI of Covid-19 in the Senate. Paulo Gustavo’s mother said that the commission has become a political stage and that she refuses to “clap her hands with Renan Calheiros”.
– Clap hands for Renan Calheiros? Only if I was really crazy. Only if Paulo Gustavo were to resuscitate and say: ‘Mom, I’m going to hit your face’ – she said, in an interview with Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper.
Déa Lúcia lamented the way they use her son’s name politically, and said she was disappointed with the commission.
– How they use his name is impressive. If you need me for a serious campaign, for children and seniors, I will. You can call me. For politics, no. I thought it would be a serious CPI, but it wasn’t. It won’t come to anything, it will end up in pizza – he predicted.
Paulo Gustavo’s mother declared that she will position herself according to her political convictions at the right time in her networks.
– I will not participate at all. This CPI became a political CPI, headed by Renan Calheiros and Omar Aziz. Do you think it’s serious and that it’s going to lead to something? They are already in an election year. I won’t do that. I’ll give my speeches at the right time, in my hammocks, and as I did on Criança Esperança and on Ana Maria’s (Braga) program – he added.
She revealed that she hoped to be able to count on a third way in the next elections.
– I’m not going to get involved in politics. I was invited [para a CPI] this week now. I thanked him for the invitation and said I wouldn’t go. We’ve already had a thousand things to impeach this guy [Jair Bolsonaro]. Does the Centrão have the courage? Am I going to get into this cat’s nest? Never meddled, I won’t meddle now. I’ll get in at the right time, according to the candidate I have. If a third way appears. It looks like it’s painting, but nothing has been confirmed. If I show up, I’ll go to social media.
Déa also said that she was invited to run for the Senate, but did not reveal which party.
Read too1 Renan: ‘CPI Tribute to Covid-19 Victims Canceled’
two Bivar gives ultimatum to Bolsonaro supporters at União Brasil
3 Alcolumbre receives support to ‘delay’ the meeting in Mendonça
4 Pacheco: “A sanitary napkin veto is very likely to fall”
5 Lula says media regulation “is not a matter for the president”
The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.