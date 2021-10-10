Petrobras closes deal for almost R$1.4 billion for leak in Iguaçu River after 21 years | Paraná

Petrobras will pay an indemnity of nearly R$ 1.4 billion to recover areas affected by the oil that leaked from the Araucária refinery, in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba, more than 20 years ago. Four million liters of oil spilled over the Iguaçu River, which crosses the state.

In July 2000, a valve at the refinery ruptured and spilled fuel covering a stretch of nearly 40 km of river.

“It seemed like a nightmare. When we entered the forest there was no longer any sound of animals. There wasn’t a bird flying. It was terrifying silence. The still life,” recalls biologist and researcher Durval Nascimento Neto.

The consequences were tragic, with dead fish and birds. The containment work mobilized professionals from around the world.

In 2013, the court ordered Petrobras to pay an indemnity of R$610 million. The state company appealed, but has now closed the deal.

The document provides for the payment of R$ 1,396,439,000.00. Payment will be made in four installments of R$349 million. The first must be paid within 10 days of signing and approval. The others every 90 days.

1 of 1 Petrobras closes a deal for nearly R$1.4 billion in compensation for a leak in the Iguaçu River, in Paraná — Photo: Arquivo/RPC Petrobras closes a deal for nearly R$1.4 billion in compensation for a leak in the Iguaçu River, in Paraná — Photo: Arquivo/RPC

Most of the money, R$ 928 million, will be with the Government of Paraná, going to the State Environmental Fund. The remainder, just over R$ 465 million, will be with the Diffuse Rights Defense Fund, linked to the Union.

The agreement does not specify how the federal government should use the money, but imposes rules for the allocation of resources by Paraná. According to the document, the state is obliged to use all the money exclusively in the environmental area.

Paraná should invest, for example, in the protection, monitoring and restoration of slopes, river banks and watershed areas.

Petrobras will maintain the programs to recover the entire area impacted by the oil spill. The Federal and State Public Ministry will supervise the application of the money.

“Araucária, after 21 years, is still feeling the consequences of the leak. We are still waiting for an answer, a recovery of the Iguaçu River”, says Simon Caldas de Quadros, wanted in the municipality of Araucária.

In a statement, Petrobras stated that it signed the agreement in line with the ongoing process of evaluating contingencies and emphasized that the signing does not imply confession or legal recognition of the alleged damages, nor of the practice of illegal conduct.

According to the state-owned company, the signature refers only to the fulfillment of agreed actions.

Also in a note, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) stated that the agreement greatly anticipates the fulfillment of the sentence, putting an end to a process that has been dragging on for more than 20 years, and that the resources should be reverted to concrete environmental actions.

The Public Ministry of Paraná (MP-PR) informed that it will only manifest itself after the agreement is ratified by the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4).