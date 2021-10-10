Physician, vice-president of the Federal Council of Medicine, he is a PSL affiliate

BRASILIA — Despite the honorable mention of President Jair Bolsonaro (“our Federal Council of Medicine”) at the UN General Assembly, the CFM board has always sought to maintain discretion in relation to its political preferences. This is not the case for the third vice president of the council, Emmanuel Fortes, a psychiatrist who has been trying for three elections to enter a political career.

A member of the PSL, he tried to be deputy mayor of Maceió in 2020. In 2018, he ran for federal deputy for the PRTB. And, in 2012, he competed for the mayor of Pilar, in the Metropolitan Region of the capital of Alagoas. He did not get enough votes in any election. In addition to electoral pretensions, Fortes does not hide his political orientation from anyone: he voted for Bolsonaro and continues to support him.

Appeal against isolation

Fortes was the CFM representative at the meeting promoted by the Secretary of Management and Labor, Mayra Pinheiro, the “chloroquine captain”, in July 2020, whose objective was to advertise the use of chloroquine in the treatment of Covid-19. The meeting was attended by representatives of the health plans Hapvida and Unimed Fortaleza, who at the time distributed the so-called “Covid kit” en masse.

“I want to make a reference here. The mayor of Porto Feliz and the mayor of Pilar, my city, adopted these surveys early on, and the results are considerable,” he said.

Fortes proved to be one of the biggest advocates for adopting early treatment, even with a lack of scientific evidence. In June 2020, when the World Health Organization (WHO) had already suspended two studies on the use of hydroxychloroquine, he appealed to government officials who, according to him, had been prioritizing the “strategy of social isolation”:

“The time has come to switch to early treatment advocated by a significant number of doctors and the Ministry of Health. It is more than evident that not treating the first symptoms is harmful to the population,” he wrote.