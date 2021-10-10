Pilgrims die by being run over at Dutra

Three pilgrims were killed by a car on the Presidente Dutra highway while on their way to Aparecida (SP) between last night and early morning. The day of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, patron saint of Brazil, is celebrated on Tuesday (12).

According to information from the PRF (Federal Highway Police), the first case occurred yesterday at around 22:20. A 47-year-old man who was a military police officer failed to resist his injuries and died.

Two other men aged 23 and 40 who were with him were also shot and rescued at a hospital in the region. There is no information about their health status. The group had left São José dos Campos (SP).

At dawn, around 4:10 am, two women were run over. According to the PRF, the driver fled and it was not possible to gather information about him or the vehicle.

The victims were cousins ​​and the accident occurred at Km 121, in the municipality of Caçapava (SP). They walked along the side of the road and were part of a group of pilgrims who left São Paulo bound for Aparecida.

One of them, aged 35, was rescued in a very serious condition for the Emergency Room Regional of Taubaté. The other, 42, died on the spot.

Also during the early morning hours, around 4:30 am, a 40-year-old man slept under the trailer of a lorry, probably to take shelter from the rain. The truck driver, unaware of the situation, starts the vehicle and, on his way out, crushes the victim under the tires on the left side of the second semi-trailer.

The case took place in the yard of a service station located at km 133 in Caçapava.

PRF guides pilgrims who pass through Dutra

The PRF advises pilgrims who pass through via Dutra to walk preferably against the flow of vehicles, always walk in single file and in small groups, wear light clothes, avoid walking at night (if you do so, wear a reflective vest), in addition to avoiding walking in the rain due to the reduced visibility of drivers.

Pilgrims are also advised to pay attention to highway entrances and exits, access to gas stations, access to the marginal and local roads, acceleration and deceleration lanes, the main place for pedestrians to run over, to hydrate themselves, and in case of emergency, turn on 191 and check the exact kilometer of the location so that vehicles can be routed.