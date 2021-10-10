Plane with paratroopers crashes after taking off and crashes when trying to return to Russia





A Let L-410 twin-engine turboprop plane crashed near the airport in Menzelinsk, state of Tatarstan, Russia, this Sunday morning, October 10th. The incident took place at 9:23 am local time, as reported by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies for Tatarstan.

According to the department, units from the Menzelinsk fire and rescue garrison went to the scene to rescue the aircraft, which took 22 people, including two pilots and 20 paratroopers.

As can be seen from the accident images, the aircraft involved is registered under registration number RF-94591. It is an L-410UVP-E3 manufactured in 1987.

The beginning of the problem that resulted in the L-410 turboprop crashing may be a left engine failure. As Tatarstan’s head of state, Rustam Minnikhanov, commented, when the plane was 70 meters high after takeoff, the pilots reported that the left engine had failed and asked for an emergency landing.

However, the flight could not be continued until return. The plane was observed flying on the “wind leg” (opposite to landing before the turn to align with the runway) until it lost height and crashed into the ground. It hit a stone wall and a pile of logs.

Rustam emphasized that rescue services did everything in their power, but as a result of the tragedy, 16 people died. The other 6 were injured and taken to hospitals, but there are still no updates on their health status.