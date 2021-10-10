PlayStation division head Jim Ryan would like Sony games to reach more people

He gets frustrated with the low number of people who know his productions.

During a conversation at GI Live: London, the head of the division PlayStation Jim Ryan demonstrated frustration with the number of players who access the titles developed by the company, according to him, the number reached from around 10 to 20 million for each game, with some reaching 30 million is very low considering the quality and care placed in each game. production.

Currently the market has three companies that compete with each other to win more and more fans with exclusive games, Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo they produce titles that are only available to buyers of their consoles, and we know that many people have only one console, there are also PC gamers who get pretty much all cross-platform games, but currently only the Microsoft publish all your games on the platform.

“I would also like to see a world where the games we create for PlayStation can be enjoyed by tens of millions of people. Maybe hundreds of millions of people. Currently, success in the current model of consoles, a big hit on the PlayStation, you’re talking about ten or 20 million people being able to play this game. ” said Jim Ryan

“I would also like to see a world where the games we create for PlayStation can be enjoyed by tens of millions of people. Maybe hundreds of millions of people. Currently, success in the current model of consoles, a big hit on the PlayStation, you’re talking about ten or 20 million people being able to play this game. ” said Jim Ryan

Sony games are currently released for Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5, but some titles produced by the company such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone have already reached computers, enabling a new range of players to check out some of the creations from Sony off their platforms.



– Continues after advertising –

“We’re talking games versus music, we’re talking games versus movies. Music and movies can be enjoyed by an almost unlimited audience. And I think some of the art that our studios are making is the best entertainment ever it was made anywhere in the world. And kind of shutting down the audience to the wonderful art, the wonderful entertainment that our studios are doing… closing the audience to that at 20 or 30 million frustrates me. I’d love to see a world where hundreds millions of people could enjoy these games.” said Jim Ryan

“We’re talking games versus music, we’re talking games versus movies. Music and movies can be enjoyed by an almost unlimited audience. And I think some of the art that our studios are making is the best entertainment ever it was made anywhere in the world. And kind of shutting down the audience to the wonderful art, the wonderful entertainment that our studios are doing… closing the audience to that at 20 or 30 million frustrates me. I’d love to see a world where hundreds millions of people could enjoy these games.” said Jim Ryan

With some games going to PRAÇA the desire of Jim Ryan begins to prosper, there are even rumors that more titles from the Sony will arrive for the PC soon, in addition to the desire of the Sony to put their games on smartphones. The game was recently announced WipEout Rush for mobile phones, but the community did not react positively for not bringing the classic gameplay of the series, but it already demonstrates the company’s new thoughts aimed at mobile, even though it’s not games equal to those of consoles.

What do you think of the division head’s idea PlayStation that the company’s games should reach a wider audience? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Epic would have offered Sony $200 million for its exclusive games

Documents from the Epic vs. Apple case report that Epic would have even tried to negotiate with Nintendo



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: games industry