Police rescue 126 migrants in a container in Guatemala | World

Guatemalan police rescued 126 migrants on Saturday (9), mostly Haitians, who were abandoned inside a container in the south of the country as they tried to cross into Mexico and reach the United States, the institution said.

The migrants were located at dawn after “a complaint about an abandoned trailer” on a highway between the southern cities of Nueva Concepción and Cocales, National Civil Police (PNC) spokesman Jorge Aguilar told reporters.

At the site, a truck was found with a container where “126 undocumented were found,” he added.

“We heard screams and banging inside the container. We opened the doors and found 126 undocumented people inside: 106 from Haiti, 11 from Nepal and nine from Ghana,” he said.

Photographs released by police showed migrants exiting the van with backpacks or sitting on the road. The group was taken to a shelter at the Guatemala Institute of Migration.

The region, where thousands of Guatemalans, Hondurans, Salvadorans and Nicaraguans emigrate to the United States every year, is also facing a migration crisis due to the passage of a wave of thousands of migrants, mainly Haitians, towards the American country in search of better opportunities , despite the dangerous and exhausting journey.

More than fifty migrants have died in Panama this year while trying to cross the Darien jungle area on the Colombian border, a Panamanian prosecutor’s official reported this week.

On Friday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said more than 7,500 Haitian migrants were expelled in less than three weeks by the United States, which chartered 70 flights to deport them.