Poonarista deputy complains about “mimimi” for tampons: “We used cloth”

Showing herself insensitive to poor women and miserable homeless people, the deputy pocketnarista Alê Silva decided to flatter her president by despising the free distribution of tampons.

READ MORE:

1 – Before defending chloroquine, the president of the CFM admitted that doctors knew about the prosthesis mafia

2 – Alckmin plots revenge on Doria in PSDB previews: “Will not be a candidate”

3 – Crivella becomes the pivot of the crisis between Igreja Universal and Bolsonaro

What did the pocket narist Ale Silva say about tampons?

She wrote on Twitter:

“I come from the time when we used cloths, which every month were washed and passed to be used again. There was no mi, mi, mi, even the government has to give it to me”.

A pocket narist decided to endorse it:

“That! And when I went to school I would put plastic under the cloth and other panties over everything as safety. Panties that my mother used to make from the seams she used to make out!”

And she completed:

“Exactly. And can I tell you something? We were very happy”.

People insensitive to public health issues.