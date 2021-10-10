Pope: Synod is an event of grace, being open to the Spirit’s surprises

The Word of God guides the Synod so that it is not an ecclesial “convention”, a study agreement or a political congress, but an event of grace, a healing process led by the Holy Spirit. Words of the Pope at the inauguration of the synodal path celebrating Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Bianca Fraccalvieri – Vatican City

“Find, listen, discern”: these were the verbs indicated by Pope Francis in his homily at the opening of the synodal process.

The Pontiff presided at Holy Mass in the Vatican Basilica, with the participation of lay people, religious, priests, bishops and cardinals who participate in this process that will culminate in Rome, in two years’ time, with the Synod of Bishops on the theme of synodality.

Listen to the full report with the voice of Pope Francis

Francis was inspired by this Sunday’s Gospel, which presents a rich man who went to meet Jesus while the Master was on his way. “Jesus was in no hurry, he didn’t look at his watch to finish the meeting quickly. He was always at the service of the person he met, to listen to him.”

“God does not dwell in aseptic and peaceful places, far from reality, but walks with us”, said the Pope, who then asks: “Do we, the Christian community, incarnate the style of God, who walks in history and shares the vicissitudes of humanity? ”

Experts in the art of encounter



The Gospel begins by narrating an encounter, to which Jesus is not indifferent. “We, who have started this path, are also called to become experts in the art of the encounter; experts, not in organizing events”, but “in taking the time to meet the Lord and encourage the encounter between us”.

God changes everything when we are capable of real encounters with Him and among ourselves… “without formalism or pretense or makeup”.

listen with the heart



After the meeting, the next step is to listen. And once again Francis addresses the assembly: “How are we in listening? How is “the ear” of our heart? Do we allow people to express themselves?

“To hold a Synod is to take the same path as the Word made man: it is to follow in his footsteps, listening to his Word together with the words of others. It is to discover, in awe, that the Holy Spirit blows in an always surprising way to suggest new paths and languages.”

“Let’s not soundproof our hearts, let’s not shield ourselves in our certainties. Let’s hear each other.”

discern to change



Finally, discern. Meeting and listening to one another, Francis explained, are not an end in themselves, leaving things as they are.

On the contrary, when we enter into dialogue, in the end we are no longer the same as before, we change, as indicated in today’s Gospel. Jesus senses that the man in front of him is good, but he wants to lead him beyond the simple observance of the precepts – a precious indication for us too:

“The Synod is a path of spiritual discernment, which takes place in adoration, in prayer, in contact with the Word of God.”

The Word guides the Synod so that it is not an ecclesial “convention”, a study agreement or a political congress, but an event of grace, a healing process led by the Holy Spirit.

As he did with the rich man in the Gospel, Jesus calls the Church to free us from what is mundane and also from the closures and repetitive pastoral models, in order to question the direction in which He wants to lead.