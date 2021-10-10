Portugal controlled Covid and is back to normal life

In the first weekend of October, Portugal decreed, 14 months after the first case of Covid-19 diagnosed in its territory, “freedom”. After reaching the verge of collapse of the healthcare system in January and implementing a rigorous lockdown, the nation managed to reverse the scenario and control the coronavirus, becoming one of the first European countries to lift the restrictions and return to (almost) normal life.

It is no longer mandatory to wear a mask in many situations, although the item is still charged on public transport, in some stores, and in crowds in closed places. Bars and nightclubs are operating normally, without restrictions, as well as big events. The vaccine passport is required in some situations.

Between Thursday (7/10) and Friday (8/10), the country registered 841 new cases of the disease and only eight deaths. There was also a slight increase in the transmission rate – which reached 0.91, but is still below 1, which indicates that the disease is under control.

Learn how Covid-19 vaccines work:

Portugal has become a world example, by managing to immunize, with two doses, 85% of the population. Basically all people eligible to receive the formula against Covid-19 were vaccinated (the percentage is 98%), and the country is already starting to dismantle immunization centers due to lack of public.

After facing hesitation at the start of the campaign, the country’s government assigned Vice Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo, a logistics expert, to organize the vaccination. The military’s administration was a success, and it is praised today by politicians of the left and right, as well as researchers and doctors.

The crisis bureau treated Covid-19 like a war. The team counted on mathematicians, analysts, strategists and doctors to find the best way to pass security to the population regarding vaccines. “We believe we have reached the level of collective protection and almost herd immunity. Things are very good”, said Henrique Gouveia e Melo, in an interview with The New York Times.

The European country also has about 2 million vaccines in stock to guarantee the third dose to the elderly and immunosuppressed population. The reinforcement campaign should start next week.

With the scenario almost back to normal, the borders have already been opened for Brazilians. However, the two countries have not yet closed the international immunization agreement and, therefore, Portugal still does not recognize the voucher issued by the SUS. Therefore, Brazilians who want to attend places that require vaccination passports (such as some large events and nightclubs) must submit a negative test for Covid-19.