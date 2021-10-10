Preview of GDP and services data in Brazil, minutes of the Fomc in the US: what to monitor this week

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The next few days will be a shorter week due to the October 12 holiday, which will keep B3 closed on Tuesday; however, it will have important indicators for the Brazilian economy.

After weak data from industry and retail last week, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) will release the volume of services for August on Thursday (14).

On the following day (15), the Central Bank releases the monthly preview call for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), also for August, or the IBC-Br.

“We expect the volume of the services sector to increase by 0.6% compared to the previous month, with an increase of 7.6% on a monthly basis in the component of services offered to families. For the BC’s economic activity index, we expect a decline of 0.3% from the previous month. At the margin, the normalization of the service sector has been the only driver of growth in Brazil”, points out Itaú.

Bradesco points out that new bearish surprises may confirm the reading of a third quarter weaker than expected, although still higher compared to the second quarter.

On the inflation side, the October IGP-10 will be released on Friday. Itaú projects fall of 0.27% in the month, taking the annual rate to 22.59% (from 26.84% in September). “The main factor should still be the deflation of iron ore, as well as some relief in agricultural prices, driven mainly by corn, soybeans and derivatives. On the other hand, consumer prices should continue to be under pressure, mainly due to higher electricity and fuel tariffs”, points out Itaú.

On the political front, economists point out that Tuesday’s national holiday should slow down activities this week in Brasília. However, after federal deputy Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB) filed the fifth opinion on the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution of Precatório (PEC 23/2021), discussions on this front will remain in the spotlight.

In addition, discussions related to tax reform in the Senate should also be closely monitored, points out Itaú, which also believes that Congress is likely to continue the debates on projects aimed at lowering fuel prices. In particular, a reduction in regional ICMS taxes on fuels is being considered in the Chamber of Deputies.

Abroad, attention will be focused on the release of inflation data for September in the United States and China on Wednesday.

“While the pace of price advance remains contained in the Chinese economy, consumer inflation in the US should remain above 5% in the last 12 months”, points out Bradesco. Also in the US, retail sales data for September will also be released on Thursday.

Before that, on Wednesday, the minutes of the September meeting of the Fomc (Federal Open Market Committee) will be released.

“We hope the minutes show that the authorities were ready to announce a gradual reduction in bond-buying stimuli (so-called tapering) in November. Inflation discussions should continue to focus on upside risks, as inflation projections have been high,” Credit points out.

