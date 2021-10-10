PS4 and Xbox One Games with up to 90% off

As is tradition every week at IGN Brazil, we bring you PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games with discounts that reach 90% and can be even higher if you are a subscriber to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold services.
Among the games on sale on PS4, the highlight is Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, available from R$339.99 to R$44.19. Of the games on sale at the Xbox store, Watch Dogs & Watch Dogs 2 Bundle Edition, from R$229.95 to R$57.48. Check out more discounts:
10 PS4 games for sale at PlayStation Store:
- Ark Survival Evolved: R$49.33
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles: R$ 105.56
- Mortal Kombat 11: BRL 49.97
- Battlefield V: BRL 29.84
- The Last of Us Part II: BRL 129.67
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: R$ 44.19
- Resident Evil 3 Remake: R$ 82.46
- Eternal Doom: BRL 99.59
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: R$49.99
10 Xbox One Games at Microsoft Store:
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker: R$ 37.50
- Contra Anniversary Collection: R$19.75
- Watch Dogs & Watch Dogs 2 Bundle Edition: R$ 57.48
- Batman: Return to Arkham: R$ 25.00
- Ghost Recon Wildlands: R$ 44.75
- Metal Gear Solid V The Definitive Experience: R$ 42.90
- Terraria: BRL 19.50
- Super Bomberman R: BRL 37.50
- Metal Gear Survive: R$ 32.67
- One Piece World Seeker: R$ 37.50
