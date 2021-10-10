Psychiatric Institute Director Denounces ‘Inspection Visit’ Made by Councilor Gabriel Monteiro | Rio de Janeiro

Councilor Gabriel Monteiro was at the Philippe Pinel Institute, last October 6th Playback / Internet

Rio – The direction of the Philippe Pinel Municipal Institute (IMPP), in Botafogo, in the South Zone of Rio, denounced an ‘inspection visit’ carried out by the Rio councilor Gabriel Monteiro, on the last 6th. According to the psychiatric unit, Gabriel and his entourage would have intimidated and embarrassed employees, and were even in the wards recording patients suffering from mental disorders and in crisis.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) informed that the case will be referred to the Ethics Committee of the City Council. Monteiro claims that he received authorization to enter the site.

In a repudiation note, the IMPP’s management narrates how the inspection carried out by the councilor was carried out. According to them, Monteiro was armed with a pistol in his waistband and arrived at the scene around 2 pm on Wednesday, accompanied by about seven men who are part of his entourage. These men would be dressed in black and camouflaged clothing.

The group would have cameras in hand and presented themselves as public agents on duty, according to the statement.

“These men presented themselves as public agents, claiming to be ‘working’. However, what was seen was a real intimidation and embarrassment of servants in exercise of their functions, by the use of force and total disrespect, in addition to our images being improperly recorded and posted on social networks”, reports an excerpt of the document.

Also according to the direction of the unit, Monteiro and his entourage also entered the wards.

“Not enough, this entourage was also in the wards recording patients suffering from mental disorders and in crisis, without the slightest regard for ethics. This is just a brief account of the horror we experienced this last Wednesday,” they said, in a statement.

The case was communicated to the Municipal Health Department, which informed, through the press office that “documents relating to the visit will be forwarded to the Ethics Committee of the City Council”.

Sought, councilor Gabriel Monteiro said he entered the Philippe Pinel Municipal Institute with the hospital’s consent to supervise the direction. Also according to him, irregularities were found in time sheets.

“He entered with the hospital’s consent, so much so that he inspected the direction and found adulterated score sheets. One of the directors confessed, after he was caught, that she did not sign the score sheet for a month. And even so, she received public money. hitting the spot on the 12th, being on the 7th”, he said.

According to Monteiro, patients also denounced the conditions of the facility.

“Patients denounced the appalling conditions of installation. The air conditioners were placed for the doctors and not for the patients. The patients wanted to speak, they asked, as they claimed that the direction had turned its back,” he said.

About being armed, the councilor said that he has a weapon and that he has an official escort. He further claims that they did not use or display any weapons.