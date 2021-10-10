Rain conditions increase over Brazil

Photo: iStock

Cloud cover over Brazil

A cold front moves away from Brazil at the height of the southern coast of Bahia. Heavy clouds are growing this Saturday over the Southeast, South, Midwest and North of Brazil, as the humid air has spread farther into the interior of the country. In addition, the circulation of winds at various levels of the atmosphere will help to form strong areas of instability this Saturday.

The dry and hot air still predominates over the Northeast.

Weather forecast for 10/09/2021 – Saturday

O weather is unstable, with conditions for rain showers over almost all of Brazil. These rain showers should occur mainly in the afternoon and evening and with periods of sunshine.

This Saturday, October 9th, it rains most of the day over SC, in almost all of PR, in the south of MS, on the coast of SP and in the center-south of RJ There is a risk of heavy and voluminous rain.

O weather gets rainy in Greater Vitória and in the center-south of ES,

The center-south and east of RS, including Porto Alegre has periods with sun and lots of clouds.

strong sun and dry weather in the northwest of MG, in the region of Chapada dos Veadeiros (GO), in the east of TO, in the interior of BA, in the center-south and east of PI and in the interior of RN, PB, PE, AL and SE .

Holiday with risk of storm in the Southeast

Weather Alerts for 10/09/2021 – Saturday

Attention: there is a risk of a hangover between Santos (SP) and Cabo de São Tomé (RJ)

Warning for the risk of storms in PR, in SC, in the plateau and northwest of RS, in the south of MG and the border of the north of SP with the south of MG and in the south of MS

Attention to the risk of heavy rain with lightning and gusts of wind in the center, west and Serra do RS, in SP, in the Zona da Mata of MG, in Greater Belo Horizonte, in the Triângulo Mineiro, in the south of RJ, in the south of GO, in the center-south of MT and in the center, west, north and east of MS

Attention to the risk of heavy rain with lightning and gusts of wind also over northern MT, south-central and southwestern TO, northern PA, AP, RR, western AM and AC

Watch out for moderate to heavy rain and lightning on the south coast of Bahia

