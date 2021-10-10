real-time game by Series B

CSA x Brusque

CSA: Thiago Rodrigues; Cristovam, Matheus Felipe, Lucão, Ernandes; Geovane, Yuri; Renato Cajá, Didira, Iury Castilho; Dellatorre.

Technician: Mozart

Brusque: Ruan Carneiro; Toty, Ianson, Everton German, Marcelo; Zé Mateus, Rodolfo Potiguar; Diego Mathias, Thiago Alagoano, Maurício Garcez; Edu.

Technician: Waguinho Dias

CSA Reserves: Lucas Frigeri, Fabrício, Wellington, Everton Silva, Kevyn, Silas, Giva Santos, Gabriel Tonini, Yann Rolim, Reinaldo, Marco Túlio and Bruno Mota.

Brusque Reserves: Zé Carlos, Claudinho, João Carlos, Edílson, Evandro, Jhon Cley, Hugo Borges, Foguinho, Marlone and Tony.



Brazilian Championship – Series B

29th round

King Pelé Stadium, Maceió (AL)

Arbitration trio (MG): Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva, assisted by Guilherme Dias Camilo and Ricardo Junio ​​de Souza.

Video Referee: Wagner Reway (PB/FIFA)

