real-time game by Series B

CSA x Brusque
CSA: Thiago Rodrigues; Cristovam, Matheus Felipe, Lucão, Ernandes; Geovane, Yuri; Renato Cajá, Didira, Iury Castilho; Dellatorre.
Technician: Mozart
Brusque: Ruan Carneiro; Toty, Ianson, Everton German, Marcelo; Zé Mateus, Rodolfo Potiguar; Diego Mathias, Thiago Alagoano, Maurício Garcez; Edu.
Technician: Waguinho Dias
CSA Reserves: Lucas Frigeri, Fabrício, Wellington, Everton Silva, Kevyn, Silas, Giva Santos, Gabriel Tonini, Yann Rolim, Reinaldo, Marco Túlio and Bruno Mota.
Brusque Reserves: Zé Carlos, Claudinho, João Carlos, Edílson, Evandro, Jhon Cley, Hugo Borges, Foguinho, Marlone and Tony.
Brazilian Championship – Series B
29th round
King Pelé Stadium, Maceió (AL)
Arbitration trio (MG): Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva, assisted by Guilherme Dias Camilo and Ricardo Junio de Souza.
Video Referee: Wagner Reway (PB/FIFA)
