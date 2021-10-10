Red Bull: Verstappen had battery problem in Turkish quali

Previously favorited for the GP of Turkey in Formula 1, Max Verstappen, gives red bull, was more than three tenths of the pace of the Mercedes in qualifying for the race at Istanbul Park and will start in second on Sunday.

However, according to the Dutchman’s team, there was a problem with the battery of car #33 in the qualifying session this Saturday. The revelation was made by the team’s motorsport consultant, Helmut Marko.

“Max’s lap was excellent, but something failed in energy management (battery). Bottas (Mercedes Finn starting from pole position) was within reach, at least we were close,” Marko told Servus TV.

“The race will be exciting and we have to wait to see how fast Hamilton gets to the front. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari’s Monegasque) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine’s Spanish) will also be on Hamilton’s path,” said the Austrian manager.

