Renato Gaúcho loses his patience in a press conference after Flamengo’s victory: ‘We’re not saving it, it’s a lie!’ | Flamengo

Renato Gaúcho loses his patience in a press conference after Flamengo’s victory: ‘We’re not saving it, it’s a lie!’

Published 10/10/2021 10:11 AM

Right after Flamengo’s 3-0 victory over Fortaleza, this Saturday, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship, Renato Gaúcho went to Castelão’s press room and was irritated with news about the setbacks experienced by Bruno Henrique and Diego Alves, last minute embezzlement (learn more here).

– The most important of all are the journalists, today I won’t name them, but the journalists who start to ask questions about A, B or C in here and don’t pass on the correct information outside. Next time I’ll name it. The journalist has to be responsible. Did you mention Diego (Alves)? Lie. Diego hasn’t been able to put on his boot if he wants to, he doesn’t know when he’ll be able to put a boot back on. Bruno (Henrique) will take a test tomorrow to find out what happened – he said, raising his tone, completing:

– At no time we spared. The player who withdraws from the game because he is in trouble. The only moment I spared was against ABC (for the Copa do Brasil), the only match. We are not saving, it’s a lie!

Then, Portaluppi spoke more about the recurrent injuries that have been plaguing the rosé cast. – The player can get hurt climbing on the bus, football is contact. Diego hurt a ball he left yesterday in training, the teammate came and went over his foot, a stomp. That kind of injury happens. – We should save, but we don’t save players. I put players on the field at risk. Andreas was one today. Your leg is heavy. Could have suffered an injury. But who knows are those who are in here – amended the coach. About the fight for the title, Renato Gaúcho valued Flamengo’s tune and said that the club “is too big to give up on any competition.” – Our fans can rest assured, because we are always looking for the best for the club. Flamengo has been undefeated for six matches. We are in the Libertadores final. We are in the final of the Copa do Brasil. And we are fighting for the Brazilian title, and I have this dream. We are 11 points behind Atlético, but we have two games and less and a head-to-head. Flamengo is the only one in the dispute of three competitions. And well in all three competitions. Flamengo is too big to give up on any competition.

Now, Flamengo returns to Maracanã to fight Juventude, at 7pm this Wednesday, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão. Portaluppi’s team has 42 points, 11 less than Atlético-MG, leader of the competition and with two more games.