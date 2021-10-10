Renner invests R$1.2 billion in a distribution center with an eye on online

Lojas Renner has just completed the construction of a new distribution center (DC) in the city of Cabreúva, São Paulo. The R$1.2 billion investment, which will be in operation next year, is intended to accelerate the fashion retailer’s online business, especially in the marketplace.

“The expectation is to boost online sales. The new CD was designed in line with our omnichannel strategy (sales through several channels) and, therefore, it already has the most current technology to optimize both the supply to the stores and the delivery to the homes of the customers,” says Fabio Faccio, President of Renner.

According to the executive, the new DC will support Renner’s growth until 2035. Renner is investing R$750 million out of its own pocket and another R$520 million from a contribution from Kinea Investimentos, Itaú’s fund manager.

According to Pedro Pereira, Renner’s supply director, the Cabreúva operation may be one of the growth engines of the company’s marketplace, which is still shy. In a pilot project, the retailer ended the second quarter with 50 sellers, while Camicado has around 120 partners. As a comparison, rival C&A has 440 partners.

Sales through Renner’s digital channels totaled R$414.5 million in the second quarter, 66.5% up on the same period in 2020.

Technology

Of the total invested in the new CD, R$ 453 million will be invested in technology. The main one will be the acquisition of 312 robots to take care of the storage of boxes and clothes. According to Pereira, this will allow process reconfigurations at times of peak sales, such as Black Friday.

This will be critical, according to executives, to create an efficient system to start receiving items from third parties. Today, Renner does not help sellers’ logistics, contrary to what Mercado Livre and Magazine Luiza have done for years. With the new CD, the company wants to soon provide its partners with the possibility of delivering within two days – today, 60% of the company’s sales are shipped within that period.

This movement is in line with what analysts expect for the company. In April, Renner made a share offering and raised R$4 billion. The retailer was expected to make a move to acquire a rival in the digital segment. Among the market’s bets were Dafiti, Westwing and Amaro. So far nothing has happened.

“An acquisition is missing to change the company’s level in digital. The market has always liked this more careful style of Renner, but I believe that e-commerce requires more dynamism,” says Angelica Marufuji, partner and analyst Meraki Capital. In 2021, the roles of the retailer, which was one of the darlings of the market until recently, accumulate 20% low. In relation to the pre-pandemic, the drop almost doubles.

To reverse this situation, the company wants to show itself more agile. One of the goals, according to Pereira, is to halve the time needed to supply stores across the country thanks to the new CD. Thus, distribution from Santa Catarina will be freer to, for example, help in the still small expansion of the retail network in Uruguay and Argentina.

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.