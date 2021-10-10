REQUEST for the 2nd copy of the Bolsa Família 2021 card; see how to do

Did you know? Program beneficiaries family allowance Those who have lost their program card can request a duplicate to make their withdrawals. The new option was made available through the Federal Savings Bank. Check out the walkthrough later and stay on top of everything.

The social income distribution program was instituted in 2003 during the government of former president Lula. It is aimed at Brazilian families in situations of poverty and extreme poverty. However, to receive the allowance, families must meet the BF criteria.

In order to access the measurement values, then, enrolled families must meet certain requirements that the program requires. The program is made up of the union of distinct benefits. At the time, the main idea was to provide financial help to the neediest families through the direct transfer of resources.

Currently, the Federal Government is studying a restructuring of the entire program, which will be renamed Auxílio Brasil. However, the proposal has been facing certain obstacles for its launch in November this year.

What is the value of Bolsa Família?

The minimum amount paid by family allowance is R$171 a month, which can be added to an amount of R$89 and another R$82 if the family nucleus has two children.

In 2020 and 2021 policyholders were assigned to Emergency Assistance being able to receive a higher monthly fee due to the most advantageous benefit rule. Currently, the installments range from R$150 to R$375, depending on the family composition.

What are the requirements of Bolsa Família?

Families need to have:

Monthly income of up to R$85 per person; or

Monthly income between R$ 85.01 and R$ 178 per person, with pregnant women, nursing mothers (breastfeeding women), children and adolescents up to 16 years of age; or

Monthly income from zero to R$178 per person, and with teenagers between 16 and 17 years old;

Be registered in the Single Registry of Social Programs of the Federal Government;

Be selected by the Ministry of Social Development;

The pregnant woman(s) in the family need to attend prenatal consultations, according to the Ministry of Health calendar;

In the case of nursing mothers (breastfeeding mothers), participation in educational activities offered by the Ministry of Health on breastfeeding and healthy eating are mandatory;

Keep the vaccination card for children from 0 to 7 years old up to date;

Monitor the health of women aged 14 to 44 years;

Ensure a minimum attendance of 85% in school for children and teenagers from 6 to 15 years old, and 75% for teenagers between 16 and 17 years old.

How to request a 2nd copy of the Bolsa Família card?

To request a new card, the family responsible must contact the Caixa ao Cidadão call center on 0800 726 0207 or go to a CAIXA branch.

In the meantime, it is possible to access the resources available on the box has. Just make a transaction with PIX, transfer or withdraw the benefit at the ATM using the code provided in the application.