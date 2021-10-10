Result of the Dupla-Sena 2284 today, 10/09; prize is BRL 2.3 million – Country

Who hit the numbers of the contest 2284 Dupla-Sena may have won a R$2.3 million prize. The draw was broadcast live on Caixa’s YouTube channel, at 8 pm (Brasilia time). See results below.

Result Double-Sena contest 2284

first draw

36 – 04 – 30 – 47 – 21 – 26

second draw

34 – 27 – 26 – 50 – 46 – 18

Review the draw:

How to play in Dupla-Sena?

Each contest has two drawings. In both draws, you must match 3, 4, 5 or 6 numbers in the first and/or second.

To participate, you must select from six to 15 numbers out of the 50 that are there. If you want even more luck, you can let the system select the tens (Surpresinha) or use the same bet in 2, 4 or 8, 3, 6, 9 or 12 consecutive contests (Stubborn).

Dupla-Sena draws normally take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, at 20:00.

What are the odds?

According to Caixa, the chances of winning vary depending on the type of bet. Check out the odds:

Probabilities of hits

Minimum bet: R$2.50 – 6 numbers

Number of Bets

Select 6789101112131415

Probability of hit (1 in)
Number of Played Numbersbet amountsenaquinineBlockSuit
6BRL 2.5015,890,70060,1921,12060
7BRL 17.502,270,10017,59750237
8BRL 70.00567,525675626325
9BRL 210.00189,1753,07615318
10BRL 525.0075,6701,5769713
11BRL 1,155.0034,3958816411
12BRL 2,310.0017,197528459
13BRL 4,290.009,260333337
14BRL 7,507.505,291220256
15BRL 12,512.503,174151195

How to bet on the Internet?

To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:

  • Be over 18 years old;
  • Have a CPF;
  • Have an email;
  • Have a credit card with the main brands.

To register, follow the steps below:

  • Access the website: www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br
  • Inform your personal data;
  • Validate your registration by clicking on the link sent by Caixa to your e-mail;
  • Complete the filling.

How to follow the contest live?

You can check the draws live on CAIXA’s social networks.


