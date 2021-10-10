Result of today’s Timemania 1699, 10/09; prize is BRL 3.5 million – Country

At the contest 1699, Timemania will give away a value of R$ 3.5 million. The draw was broadcast live on Caixa’s YouTube channel, at 8 pm (Brasilia time). See results below.

Timemania contest 1699 result

45 – 33 – 18 – 50 – 74 – 49 – 12

heart team

60 – Roraima/RR

Review the draw:

How to play at Timemania?

To participate, you must choose ten numbers and a Heart Team. In each contest, seven numbers and a Heart Team are drawn. With three to seven hits, or the hit of a Heart Team, you win.

You still have the option to choose Surpresinha (when the system chooses the numbers for you) and/or Stubborn (when you keep the same game for 2 or 4 consecutive contests).

What are the odds?

According to Caixa, the chances of winning Timemania vary according to the type of bet. Check out the odds:

Probabilities of hits

Minimum bet: R$3.00 – 10 numbers

tracksNumber of hitsProbability of hit (1 in)
1st7 numbers26,472,637
2nd6 numbers216,103
3rd5 numbers5,220
4th4 numbers276
5th3 numbers29
heart teama football club80

How to bet on the Internet?

To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:

  • Be over 18 years old;
  • Have a CPF;
  • Have an email;
  • Have a credit card with the main brands.

To register, follow the steps below:

  • Access the website: www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br
  • Inform your personal data;
  • Validate your registration by clicking on the link sent by Caixa to your e-mail;
  • Complete the filling.

How to follow the contest live?

You can check the draws live on CAIXA’s social networks.


