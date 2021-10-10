Results of Quina contest 5679 today, Saturday (10/09/21)

The result of Quina contest 5679 today, Saturday (09), will be released from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time). The player who hits the winning dozens at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, can win the prize, which is accumulated at R$ 3.6 million.

Results of Quina contest 5679

Check out the numbers drawn in today’s Quina result: 08-17-34-42-67.

Quina’s result award

Bets that had between two and five dozen of the result of Quina contest 5679 will receive a prize. If more than one ticket is awarded in the main band, the amount will be divided equally between the winners.

No band pays fixed amounts for winning tickets. The final value of the prize for each band is defined after the apportionment among the winners.

How to receive Quina’s award?

To receive the prize, Quina winners must go to a Caixa branch and present their RG and CPF, in addition to the winning ticket. According to Lotteries Caixa, prizes of up to R$1,903.98, the lucky ones are able to withdraw at accredited lottery houses.

It is important to remember that all winners have a period of 90 calendar days, counted from the drawing of the result of Quina 5679, to redeem the prize amount.

When will the next draw be? On Monday, October 11th, the drawing for Quina contest 5680 will take place starting at 8pm.

Quina 5678: no bet wins and prize accumulates at BRL 3.6 million