Rickson Gracie will be played by Cauã Reymond in a film directed by José Padilha, from ‘Tropa de Elite’

Brazilian fighter Rickson Gracie, son of Hélio Gracie, founder of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, will become a Netflix film under the direction of Brazilian filmmaker José Padilha, author of the films ‘Tropa de Elite 1 and 2’. The most famous family member in the fighting world told the news in an interview with ‘Ag, Fight’.

Rickson said that Padilha’s initial idea would be to merge his life story with that of a Japanese immigrant who lived in Brazil and was a friend of his grandfather. However, now everyone will have a movie to call their own.

– José Padilha’s idea was my life combined with that of Mitsuyo Maeda, ‘Conde Koma’, who traveled all over the world and stopped in Brazil to be the person to help with Japanese immigration, he was a great jiu-jitsu champion and he became friends with my grandfather and then taught my uncles jiu-jitsu. It would be a film combined with two stories, mine and his. But now in this new production they split and decided to make a film of mine and his. We are in the pre-production process, it is underway and everything is set to start filming soon, in October or November – he said.

The film will be called ‘Dear or Alive’ (dead or alive, in free translation) and will have the actor Cauã Reymond in the main role. Rickson played with the profile of the chosen heartthrob and praised him.

– Luckily it will be the Cauã. Although he’s not as handsome as I am, he’s a jiu-jitsu black belt and a surfer. It has a lot to do. We have a lot in common and for me it’s a pleasure to have a super actor like Cauã playing my character – he said.

Rickson is the third son of Hélio Gracie and has never been defeated in his career. There were 486 (of which 11 were professional), all completed with submission, knockout or withdrawal from the opponent. The 62-year-old martial artist recently released a book called ‘Breathe’, which has remained among the top sellers in the United States for two months.

