Rico says he’s going to talk about the alleged aggression live

Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

10/09/2021 8:46 PMUpdated on 10/09/2021 8:46 PM

The alleged aggression suffered by Dynho by Rico not confirmed by the team of “The Farm” (RecordTV) is bothering the ex-On Vacation With Ex.

According to him, during the all-out fight on Thursday, the dancer put his foot to make him fall. Rico even reported the case to the production of the program, but there was no punishment, warning or expulsion.

Today, in a conversation with Aline and Dayane, Rico stated: “Friend, three times I lost my balance. I saw that he did it like this [movimento de rasteira] on my foot. But it’s ok, production didn’t do anything, ok, but I’ll say live”.

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Says He's Jealous of Bil

The Farm 2021: Sthefane says she's jealous of Bil

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

The Farm 2021: Dayane at the casino party

The Farm 2021: Dayane at the Casino Party

The Farm 2021: Tati at the casino party

The Farm 2021: Tati at the Casino Party

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

The Farm 2021: Solange and Tati talk about Rico at the casino party

The Farm 2021: Solange and Tati talk about Rico at the casino party

The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor

The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor

The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor

The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor

The Farm 2021: Bil Carries Dynho

The Farm 2021: Bil Carries Dynho

The Farm 2021: Dynho sleeps during the party

The Farm 2021: Dynho sleeps during the party

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoy the dance floor

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoy the dance floor

The Farm 2021: Arcrebian enjoying the dance floor

The Farm 2021: Arcrebian enjoying the dance floor

The Farm 2021: Rich enjoying the party

The Farm 2021: Rich enjoying the party

Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo enjoys party

2021 Farm: Gui Araujo enjoys party

The Farm 2021: Ste dances during party

The Farm 2021: Ste dances during party

A Fazenda 2021: Rico and Gui Araujo plan to drink alcohol in gel

The Farm 2021: Rico and Gui Araujo plan to drink alcohol in gel

The Farm 2021: Rico talks to Tati after disagreements

The Farm 2021: Rico talks to Tati after disagreements

