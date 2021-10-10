Rio slums led covid cases during delta advance

Survey made by UOL with data from the SMS (Municipal Health Department) shows that the favelas of Rio de Janeiro were the places that concentrated the most cases of covid-19 during the advance of the delta variant in the city.

According to data on cases confirmed by CEP (Postal Address Code), 17 of the 20 addresses with the most records of the disease between June and September —the period in which the new strain of the coronavirus arrived in Rio and became hegemonic— are located in favelas (see map below).

Spread across all regions of the state capital, the addresses include large agglomerates such as Rio das Pedras, in the west side, Rocinha, in the south side, and the Complexo do Lins, in the north side.

Of the ten addresses with the most cases, only three of them —Pedra de Guaratiba, on the west side, and stretches of Rua do Jardim Botânico, on the south side— have no communities.

Ranking of the 10 places with the most cases

Rua do Amparo (Rio das Pedras): 787 cases

Rua Jardim Botânico – part (Jardim Botanico): 359

Estrada do Taquaral (Taquaral – Senador Camará): 310

Rua Soldado Eliseu Hipólito (Pedra de Guaratiba): 278

Rua Carlos Seidl (Parque Alegria – Caju): 206

Gericinó Road (Catiri – Bangu): 206

Saint Roman Street (Peacock-Peacock): 198

Estrada do Itararé (Complexo do Alemão): 197

Rua Jardim Botânico – part (Jardim Botanico): 194

Itanhangá Road (Muzema): 189

On the map below, addresses located in favelas are represented in red, and locations outside favelas are in blue.

According to Gabriel Siqueira, Director of Public Policy at Faferj (Federation of Favelas Associations of Rio de Janeiro), communities continue to be the most affected by the new coronavirus pandemic due to a mixture of their urban and socioeconomic conditions with the lack of prevention policies specific to this reality.

“These are places of high population density with very precarious access to health and basic sanitation. There is also little access to information”, he explains. “Several communities had less access to vaccination because of this lack of information and bureaucracy.”

Siqueira cites an episode he witnessed in Complexo do Lins, in which people were unable to get vaccinated due to lack of proof of residence —in many favelas in Rio, residents do not receive mail in their homes and depend on documents issued by residents’ associations.

“When the resident arrived, they asked for proof of residence at the Lins family clinic. The residents’ association charges R$ 10 to issue the voucher, because the state doesn’t give anything to these communities. The guy went down the hill, went there to get vaccinated and do you need proof to get vaccinated? It shows how complex vaccination was in various communities.”

This Friday (8), the city of Rio had 85.7% of the population aged 12 or over with one dose of vaccine, and 57.6% with two doses or a single dose.

Favelas already have 7,000 deaths, says Fiocruz

Data compiled by the Covid-19 Favelas Unifying Panel, maintained by Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation), show that Rio de Janeiro communities have already had at least 7,057 deaths — 20.5% of all deaths in the city — and 102,338 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic —21.1% in relation to the total number of records in the capital.

According to Renata Gracie, a researcher at Icict (Institute of Communication and Scientific and Technological Information in Health)/Fiocruz and one of those responsible for the project, exposure to public transport is one of the main factors of contamination for favela residents.

“Many people who live in favela areas have to work in person. And they don’t go by car or Uber, they take the train, subway or bus. With the pandemic, transport services were not empty, because the number decreased. This factor ends up driving the more constant spread of the virus,” he points out.

At the end of September, the UOL showed how Rio’s metropolitan trains became an ideal environment for the spread of the new coronavirus. Without inspection, the wagons are full of people without masks crowded together. Complaints of the same type are also frequent in the BRT system, on buses and in alternative transport.

Fighting misinformation

Renata Gracie also mentions misinformation as a serious problem in favelas, mainly affecting vaccination.

“The false news about vaccines is still circulating. This is a problem that we need to solve”, he concludes.

In the coming weeks, Faferj will resume, in partnership with Fiocruz, the Favela Viva application, aimed at providing information about covid-19 to community residents. Combating fake news will be one of the focuses of the initiative.

Doctor Lígia Baía, professor of Public Health at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), says that the authorities responsible for vaccination should organize campaigns in these areas to increase the immunization of the most vulnerable population.

“Today we don’t have a vaccination campaign either nationally or at the municipal level. A real campaign, involving community leaders, churches, civil society entities. And also facilitating access. For example, extending the hours. These people leave very early. to work and arrive very late,” he exemplifies.

“We should establish that every day is a day to vaccinate, so that there is a constant flow. Those who have missed their date arrive and take the vaccine. Today we have a very large stock of people left behind.”

President of Conselins (Directing Council of the Associations of Residents of Complexo do Lins), community leader Gilson Roberto, Feijão, says that, according to local health units, the flow of patients with covid-19 was very large until a month ago, but now it is reduced.

“The thing improved. A month ago we arrived at the family clinic and there were 50 to 60 people [com covid], now there are two or three,” he says. “There was a rush by the residents again to help their relatives.”

The period mentioned by him coincides with the peak of the delta variant’s dissemination in the city.

Feijão also reports that the social impact of the pandemic has also aggravated the situation of families in the region’s communities.

“Due to the pandemic, even more people appeared looking for food baskets, for example. I’ve been doing some work [de distribuição] on the court of [escola de samba] Lins Imperial and I saw people I didn’t expect looking for baskets at that time. Some who, at other times, spoke to give the baskets to those who needed it most and were now taking it.”

What does Rio’s City Hall say

In a statement, the SMS stated that it continues to qualify the georeferenced data on cases and deaths by covid-19 and that “all measures to protect life and restrictive measures were based on the epidemiological scenario of the disease, with risk assessment by administrative region of the city “.

The secretariat also said that “there was an expansion of testing to detect new cases of covid-19, allowing the diagnosis and timely triggering of the necessary measures for assistance, monitoring and breaking the chain of transmission”.

SMS denied placing bureaucratic barriers to vaccination.

“There is no requirement to present proof of residence. With the advancement of vaccination, the health teams of the Primary Care units, responsible for care in the territories, are engaged in the active search for unvaccinated people, or those who have not completed the scheme. vaccination.”

About the lack of vaccination posts, the folder said that “both testing and assistance to patients with suspected covid-19 are available in more than 230 Primary Care units, many of them located within communities.”