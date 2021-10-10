Risk of death increases 13 times for unvaccinated elderly

The risk of dying from Covid-19 in Italy is 13 times higher for elderly people over 80 who have not received the vaccine against the new Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. The information was released this Saturday (9) by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) on Twitter.

According to the Italian health authorities, the mortality rate among elderly people over 80 years who are not vaccinated is 129.5 against 9.8 among those immunized per 100,000 citizens.







Risk of death from Covid grows 13-fold for unvaccinated seniors in Italy Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

Most cases reported in the last 30 days in Italian territory were diagnosed in unvaccinated people. In addition, Covid-19’s lethality increases with increasing age and is higher in men aged 30 to 39 years.

Among the elderly over 80 years of age, the rate of hospitalization in one month was eight times higher among the unvaccinated than among those vaccinated with a complete cycle (222.5 versus 26.8 hospitalizations per 100,000 inhabitants).

Thus, the ISS emphasizes that the effectiveness of vaccines was confirmed with “strong reduction in the risk of infection in fully vaccinated compared to unvaccinated people”, with 78% for diagnosis, 93% for hospitalizations, 95% for intensive care and deaths .

The report also indicates the slowdown of the pandemic in Italy in recent weeks. The weekly incidence nationwide is decreasing and has gone from 39 per 100,000 inhabitants to 34. The average transmission rate (RT) calculated on symptomatic cases also decreased – today it has an average value of 0.83 and remains stable, based on cases and admissions.

Since the beginning of the health emergency, Italy has registered 4,695,291 confirmed cases and 131,228 deaths.