Rival: Cruzeiro will not have Ramon and Ariel Cabral against Botafogo, and Bruno José is doubtful

Cruzeiro already has two certain embezzlements against the Botafogo next Tuesday (12), at 9:30 pm, at Independência, for the 30th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B. One of them is in the starting lineup. It’s about the defender Ramon, which received the third yellow card and will ‘break’ with the stability of the sector. After all, it’s already been two games without conceding a goal.

With the defender’s suspension, Luxembourg has the options to Leo Santos, who entered during the game against Coritiba, at Couto Pereira, in addition to Rhodolph. The other casualty is in midfield. Ariel Cabral is also suspended for the third yellow. At least in relation to the Argentine, the concern is less, as the athlete is one of Cruzeiro’s reserves.

The technical committee is now attentive to the attacker’s situation Wellington Nor, who did not travel to the south of the country to improve the physical part, in addition to driving situations Flavio, who had detected a muscle injury in the right thigh, in addition to Marinho, another one that did not face Coritiba, as it has been a nuisance on the right foot.

Another one on the commission’s radar is the striker Bruno José. Appointed as the starting lineup, he left the match against Coritiba in the first half, giving way to Felipe Augusto. He again felt a discomfort in his right ankle and should be re-evaluated by the DM. Marcelo Moreno will continue out of the team, who continues with the Bolivian national team in the World Cup qualifiers.