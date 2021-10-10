Rover Perseverance Finds Evidence of a Large Lake on Mars

Now it’s official: the Perseverance rover is in fact in an area on Mars that, billions of years ago, once had a huge lake as well as a delta of rivers.

This was already a theory of NASA scientists, who opted for the robot to land in the so-called Crater Jezero.

publicity

But only now the images recorded at the site showed evidence of the existence of a large amount of water. The study took into account the detailed examination of rock formations, which have sedimentations that are only possible to be deposited by a river when it encounters a lake, or the sea.

The goal now is to store rock samples to be collected on a future mission that will bring them back to Earth, and look for signs of ancient life.

Since the presence of water on Mars is now a fact and no longer an assumption, the possibility of bacterial life gains more consistent reinforcement.

Experts estimate that the red planet dried up completely about 3 and a half billion years ago, when the magnetic field completely depleted and the atmosphere became vulnerable to direct attacks from the Sun’s radiation.

These past few days, the Perseverance rover and all other human artifacts on Mars are in a sort of communications quarantine. Because of the planet’s rotation, they are all now on the far side of the Sun, and this can disrupt communications with Earth. Jobs should return in around two weeks.

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!