Sampaio beats Vasco with one less and a penalty saved in the last move – 10/09/2021

With one player less during the entire second time, Sampaio Corrêa beat Vasco by 1-0 tonight (9), at Castelão stadium, in São Luís (MA), in a match valid for the 29th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The only goal of the match was scored by defender Allan Godoi, head in the second half.

The result puts an end to both teams’ streaks. Bolivia Darling was seven games without a win, while Cruz-Maltino came from five unbeaten games.

With the result, Sampaio Corrêa rises to tenth place and now has 40 points. With the victories of Guarani and CSA, Vasco ended up falling to eighth place with 43 points.

On Tuesday (12), Sampaio will return to Castelão to host Vitória, who are fighting against relegation to Serie C. Vasco will only enter the field next Saturday (16) against leader Coritiba in São Januário.

Luiz Daniel: hero of the game

Despite the offside goal he conceded at the start of the second half and the yellow card in Luis Gustavo’s sending-off, goalkeeper Luiz Daniel was the great name of Sampaio Corrêa, making saves that avoided the draw and starring in the two most beautiful moves of the match .

At 32 of the second half, he avoided a close-range volley by Daniel Amorim, with open arms, in the best goalkeeper style in handball. In the last bid of the match, the referee gave a penalty to Vasco and Luiz Daniel defended the charge by Nenê and the Vasco rebound.

Penalty, but with revision

With only 14 minutes of play, Ciel divided the ball with goalkeeper Vanderlei and the referee awarded a penalty for Sampaio Corrêa. After the usual discussion, Caio Max goes to the video and goes back behind the mark. Ciel, who was the victim of the search foul, got a yellow card for complaint.

Red card, and no review

In the final stretch of the first stage, Luis Gustavo received a direct red card for missing Gabriel Pec. The two were running side by side when Sampaio’s defender made a foul in the half moon. Although the protocol allows review of this type of play, Caio Max kept the field decision and also yellowed two more Sampaio players for complaint. In the free kick, Nenê sends over the barrier.

Prevented baby

With two minutes of the complementary stage, Nenê came to swing the goals of Castelão, but the little flag annulled the goal. At first glance, Vasco’s midfielder was in a legal position, with a defender from Sampaio giving a lot of condition, but the offside was at the origin of the play, when Gabriel Pec received the ball at the entrance to the area.

Sampaio pressure

The minutes that followed after the disallowed goal were very intense for Bolivia Querida. Vanderlei was required a few times, but in all of them he managed to stand out in the play and avoid the home team’s goal.

At 19, he again made a good save, with Pimentinha’s bomb, but in the corner kick Sampaio’s goal finally came out, with Allan climbing higher and opening the score at Castelão.

Figueiredo: entered to be yellowish

Fernando Diniz’s tactical bet for the final stretch of the game, Figueiredo entered the field in the 40th minute to be another striker for Vasco. Three minutes later he was yellowed for a foul on Daniel Godoi, his only expressive participation in the match.

Datasheet

Sampaio Correa 1 x 0 Vasco

Competition: Brazilian Championship Series B (29th round)

Local: Castelão Stadium, in São Luís/MA

Date: October 9, 2021, Saturday

Hour: 9 pm, Brasilia

Public: 13,993 fans

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos and Lorival Candido das Flores (both from RN)

VAR: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)

Yellow cards: Luiz Daniel, Alyson, Márcio Araujo and Ciel (Sampaio Côrrea); Daniel Amorim (Vasco)

Red card: Luis Gustavo (Sampaio Côrrea)

Goal: Allan Godoi, 24 minutes into the second half

Sampaio Correa: Luiz Daniel; Luis Gustavo, Allan, Nilson Júnior and Alyson; Baraka, Marcio Araujo (Ferreira), Eloir and Nadson (Jean Silva); Pepper and Ciel. Technician: Philip Surian

Vasco: Vanderlei; Zeca (Figueiredo), Ricardo (Daniel Amorim), Leandro Castan and Riquelme; Bruno Gomes, Marquinhos Gabriel, Morato, Nenê and Gabriel Pec (João Pedro); Pipe. Technician: Fernando Diniz