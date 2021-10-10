Santos x Grêmio: Probable squads, embezzlement, where to watch

In a direct confrontation to escape the relegation zone, Santos will face Grêmio this Sunday, at 4 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. The game marks the return of the public to the Santos stadium.

Without a win for 11 games, the longest series since 1986, Santos should have a change in the team compared to the team that drew 1-1 with São Paulo in the last round. Left-back Felipe Jonatan should give way to forward Lucas Braga.

Grêmio is also going through a bad moment, but leaves the relegation zone in case of victory in this Sunday’s match, beating Santos himself. Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, Felipão, has doubts in the attack between Ferreirinha and Campaz.

SAINTS X GRANGE

Date and time: October 10, 2021, at 4:00 pm

Location: Vila Belmiro Stadium, in Santos (SP)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (FIFA-RJ)

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa and Thiago Rosa de Oliveira

Video Arbitrator: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda

How and where to watch: LANCE Premiere and Live!

SAINTS

John Paul; Vinícius Balieiro, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo, Carlos Sánchez and Lucas Braga; Marinho and Léo Baptistão. Technician: Fábio Carille

Embezzlement: Luiz Felipe and Kaiky (injured)

GUILD

Brenno, Vanderson, Ruan, Kannemann and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva; Douglas Costa, Campaz (Ferreira) and Alisson; Diego Souza. Technician: Luiz Felipe Scolari

Embezzlement: Pedro Geromel (injured)