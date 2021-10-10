São Paulo Film Festival will have films online and in theaters and will require vaccination – 10/09/2021 – Illustrated

It was unprecedented that last year’s São Paulo International Film Festival launched itself into the digital world —as many other festivals around the world have done—, promoting almost all of its sessions on a bespoke streaming platform.

A year later, with cinemas reopened and part of the population vaccinated, the event finally returns to its physical form, but without abandoning the new online format that it experienced in the last edition. In its 45th year, the Mostra takes place in a hybrid way, between October 21st and November 3rd —but the opening is already on the 20th, with simultaneous sessions in several cinemas and, this time, for the general public.

Details on how the format works, as well as the lineup of films cast and the addresses that will show them, were revealed this Saturday (9) by Renata de Almeida, director of the São Paulo Film Festival, at an event for journalists.

“Every year we have priorities, and this year was going back to the classrooms. And I think it’s our duty to promote this return, to help our partners, the exhibitors, at this moment”, she said, in an interview a few days before this Saturday’s event. With the resumption of the cultural sector in person in the city, cinemas, especially those on the street, struggle to win back the public after months of a true financial tragedy.

“I keep thinking that if I want to live in a city with cinemas that show the types of films shown at Mostra, we have to do something to help them. We also need to consider what street theaters bring to the city and the economy. And the Mostra is an event in the city.”

The decision to promote the festival in a hybrid format, however, meant that Almeida had “moments of regret”, when the bill for holding an event both in the virtual and in the physical sphere arrived. According to the director, expenses such as the maintenance of a streaming platform were added to the more traditional ones, such as electronic subtitling, transport, monitoring and a sales system that integrates all participating rooms.

All this without the Mostra recovering the sponsorships it lost last year. “This week I finally had a shock, and now we’re cutting expenses so the 45th Mostra can fit into the budget,” she says. In this edition, the list of works in the schedule is even longer than last year’s, although it is still below the pre-pandemic era.

All films scheduled for the event will be shown in person. Some, in addition, will be available online for a limited number of views. In the case of on-site sessions, the public will be required to provide proof of the Covid-19 vaccine, so that people “feel safer in a movie theater where they know that everyone is vaccinated”.

Old partners return for this issue. The participating theaters are in the cinemas of Espaço Itaú —Augusta, Frei Caneca and Pompeia—, Cine Marquise, Petra Belas Artes, Cinesesc, Reserva Cultural and Cinesala. The Centro Cultural São Paulo —the CCSP—, the Ruth Cardoso Youth Cultural Center and the Immigration Museum, on the east side of the city, also host sessions at popular prices. In the open space of Masp, there is an open air exhibition free of charge.

Among the films confirmed are works that were successful in the European festival season, such as “Annette”, by the French Leos Carax, “Ahed’s Knee”, by the Israeli Nadav Lapid, “Noche de Fuego”, by Salvadoran Tatiana Huezo, and “Murina” , by Croatian Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, all awarded in Cannes.

They had already been featured in this newspaper, as well as “Bergman Island”, by the French Mia Hansen-Love, “Les Intranquilles”, by the Belgian Joachim Lafosse, “Jane par Charlotte”, by the French-English Charlotte Gainsbourg, “Petrov’s Flu ”, by Russian Kirill Serebrennikov, and “Next Door”, by German-Brazilian-Spanish actor Daniel Brühl.

Now, the Mostra also confirms the presence of some of the most awaited titles of the year, such as the new features by Wes Anderson, “The French Chronicle”; by Tom McCarthy, “Stillwater”; by Edgar Wright, “Spent Night in Soho”; by Asghar Farhadi, “A Hero”, and by the South Korean Hong Sang-soo, “The Woman Who Run away” and “Introduction”.

Also highlighted are the latest winners of the Cannes Palme d’Or, “Titane”, by Julia Docournau, and the Golden Bear of Berlin, “Bad Luck in Sex or Amateur Porn”, by Radu Jude, as well as the short film “A Voz” Humana” and the feature film “Memoria”, both starring Tilda Swinton — the first directed by Spaniard Pedro Almodóvar and the second by Thai Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

Among the nationals, there is the already publicized “Ziraldo, Once Upon a Time”, a documentary about the cartoonist who signs the design of the poster for this Mostra; “Bob Spit”, by Cesar Cabral; “Private Desert”, by Aly Muritiba; “Marinheiro das Montanhas”, by Karim Aïnouz; “Medusa”, by Anita Rocha da Silveira; “O Melhor Lugar do Mundo”, by Caco Ciocler, and “A Viagem de Pedro”, by Laís Bodanzky, in which Cauã Reymond plays Dom Pedro 1º.

This year’s honorees are Portuguese director Paulo Rocha, who wins a retrospective of his films, and actress and director Helena Ignez, who receives the Leon Cakoff award.

Check out the complete list of films on the 45th Mostra de Cinema website and more details about addresses and tickets in Guia Folha.