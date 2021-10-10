São Paulo line-up: Crespo does tactical training, and Galeano embezzles the team in Cuiabá | São Paulo

São Paulo held a tactical training in the rain this Sunday, at the Barra Funda CT, in the last job before the trip to the match against Cuiabá, scheduled for Monday, at 20:00 (GMT), at Arena Pantanal, and valid for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Hernán Crespo rehearsed the starting lineup that will face the Mato Grosso team and will not have the wing/striker Galeano. The Paraguayan was vetoed by the medical department for a trauma to his right ankle and is out of the trip.

Hernán Crespo observes São Paulo's training this Sunday

In addition to Galeano, São Paulo continues without Igor Vinicius. Shirt 2 cannot have contact activities yet, due to an eye trauma, and is out of the commitment against Cuiabá. Walce and William, still under Reffis’ care, are also out.

Calleri played the second half against Santos in sacrifice

A possible São Paulo for Monday has James Volpi; Igor Gomes, Miranda, Léo and Welington; Luan, Rodrigo Nestor and Gabriel Sara (Marquinhos); Luciano, Rigoni and Calleri.

Tricolor will still not have defender Arboleda, who is with Ecuador’s national team for the match window for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

São Paulo travels this Sunday afternoon to Cuiabá. The team will also do an activity at the hotel, on Monday morning, to finish the preparation for the commitment away from home. The Tricolor has 29 points and occupies the 14th position in the table.