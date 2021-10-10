São Paulo ticket wins prize of R$ 500 thousand

The draw for the Federal lottery contest 5604 was held this Saturday, October 9th, and the prize of R$ 500 thousand went to a ticket from Guarulhos, in São Paulo. The other four main amounts went to the states of: São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul.

Result of Federal Lottery 5604

Check the numbers of the five tickets of the Federal 5604 lottery:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Premium Value (BRL) 1st 009695 TO RICO LOTTERIES GUARULHOS/SP BRL 500,000.00 2nd 008925 THE PREFERRED SAO PAULO-SP BRL 27,000.00 3rd 051250 ZEZE LOTTERIES DIVINOPOLIS/MG BRL 24,000.00 4th 019327 OWL LOTTERY HOUSE PORTO ALEGRE/RS BRL 19,000 5th 051017 PAULO CESAR LICIO SAO PAULO-SP BRL 18,329.00

How to receive the award?

Federal 5604 lottery prizes can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98 another option is to redeem at lottery outlets.

The deadline for receiving the amount is up to 90 calendar days from the date of the draw. If the bettor does not withdraw the prize, the amount will be transferred to the National Treasury for application in the FIES (Finance for Financing Students in Higher Education).

next draw

The drawing for the Federal lottery contest 5605 is scheduled for Wednesday, October 13, starting at 7:00 pm (GMT) and the estimated prize is R$500,000. Players are able to buy the contest ticket until at 6 pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets or with street vendors.