Schools send letters to parents of children warning about Round 6

What Round 6 it’s a fever and it’s become a phenomenon, you should know that. The Netflix series has taken over the public and has it all to become one of the most viewed from the platform. However, the last week was marked by a series of demonstrations by Brazilian parents and schools warning about the consumption of the series by children.

Parents of several students are sharing through messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger a text without author identification, with an alert about the series.

It all started after a choice of West Zone of Rio de Janeiro (RJ) issue a letter informing that the series has content of “explicit violence, psychological torture, suicide, organ trafficking, sex scenes, pederasty and bad words”. The information is from the newspaper The globe.

Although the grade has an indicative rating for over 16, according to the report, the directors of the teaching unit said that students between seven and eight years old were commenting on Round 6, as well as reproducing the pranks of the attraction.

The President of the Society of Pediatrics of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Katia Telles Nogueira told the publication that simply prohibiting a teenager from viewing the series is something more complex. According to her, parents should be together with their children, managing the times they have access to the computer and streaming and proposing that the family watch it together.

This is not just restricted to RJ. In Salvador, Bahia, a private school also issued a warning letter to parents. According to the document, the school management’s idea was to strengthen and ‘a sense of community, since the importance of protecting children’s development is a matter for all of us’.

Check out the image of the letter:

Remember that the Brazilian TV Rating System, defined in legislation by the Ministry of Justice, the contents are not recommended for children under 16 (sixteen) years old when they contain:

Violence: Pedophilia Act; Hate crime; Rape/sexual coercion; Mutilation; Suicide; Torture; Free violence/banalization of violence.

Sex and Nudity: Intense sexual intercourse.

drugs: Illicit drug use; Induction of illicit drug use; Illicit drug production or trafficking.

