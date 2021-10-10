Secret Truths 2 will showcase actors’ private parts

Everything indicates that the new season of secret truths will give you something to talk about. That’s because the plot will bring scenes beyond daring in the version available on Globoplay. On open TV, the public will be able to see the calmer sequences.

On the streaming platform, for example, there will be frontal nudity among the actors and very explicit sex of the characters. In addition, the idea is to address more violence and “more real” murders, different from what the public is used to on TV.

On Globoplay, the continuation of the soap opera by Walcyr Carrasco arrives on October 20th and the first chapter will be open to non-subscribers, starting at 9:30 pm. Then, the platform makes the first 10 chapters available to subscribers. In all, there will be 50 chapters of the plot.

With the proposal, Globo intends to see how viewers react regarding the self-rating of “not recommended for under 18s”. On TV, the station will indicate it to “over 16 years old”.

“The telenovela is the most important and influential audiovisual product of Brazilian culture. On TV Globo she reached the peak in terms of narrative and aesthetics. Globoplay is now honored to be the first platform to receive a telenovela originally conceived for streaming, with everything this brings new artistic possibilities for our creators. It’s a gift for fans of the genre and for all our subscribers.”, says Erick Brêtas, Globo’s Director of Digital Products and Services.

The plot brings, as in the first season, mystery, seduction, glamor and fashion luxury, as well as hot scenes between the characters.

The beginning takes place when Angel (Camila Queiroz) loses her husband Guilherme (Gabriel Leone) in a mysterious car accident. Meanwhile, Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) arrives in Brazil after spending a period in Paris.

In search of unraveling the mysterious death of her father Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi), the young woman seeks Angel to suggest that she would also have killed her cousin Guilherme, just as she would have done with the manager.

It is from this moment that a confrontation between the two begins and Giovanna decides, however, to put her rival in the chair to prove the death of Alex, whose body was never found.